Ivanhoe House / Auhaus Architecture

A new 4 bedroom house built into a heavily treed hill that drops down to a creek at the base. The house is divided into two wings, pinching together to form the entry then folding away from one another, enclosing wedges of outdoor space in between and creating a separation of the site into manicured front portion and untamed rear.

From the street, the house is hunkered into the hill, with the pedestrian access stepping down into a private entry forecourt bounded by the kitchen and dining area. Through the front door, the view is straight into the treetops, with the arching living zone opening onto both the front courtyard and rear deck to maximise integration with the site.





The design screens out adjoining neighbours, giving northern aspect to living spaces and focusing views into the treetops. The main living and master bedroom wing cantilevers out into the established tree canopy, creating the feel of a treehouse, with leafy outlook and filtered afternoon light.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Area: 353 sqm

Site Area: 1,260 sqm

Architects: Auhaus Architecture

Photographs: Derek Swalwell