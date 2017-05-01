Irwin House / MSG Architecture

Irwin is a white box plugged in to an existing East Fremantle home.

The aim was to separate a breakout area and master bedroom to to allow more room for kids and living in the existing house.

Simple materials, strategic windows and a transition space between old and new make this little add on perform well beyond it’s modest footprint.

What was the brief?

The client wanted to expand their existing heritage bungalow to gain space, light and some parent space.

What were the solutions?

By moving the living area out of the bungalow it was possible to create a generous kitchen & dining area for the family and guests.

The parents bedroom and ensuite were placed atop the new living area within a neat two storey addition.

The last step was to connect the ‘box’ to the bungalow in a sensitive way through an existing opening.

Project Details:

Location: Fremantle, Australia

Area: 70 sqm

Architects: MSG Architecture

Photographs: John Madden