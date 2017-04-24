Innovation and imagination collide in U of T’s Future Environments: Art and Architecture in Action

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, the University of Toronto will take audiences on a compelling journey into the innovative world of art and architecture in relation to our environments. Compelling ideas at the intersection of technology and design will be highlighted in Future Environments: Art and Architecture in Action from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Convocation Hall (31 King’s College Circle).

Presentations will showcase the inquisitive minds at the forefront of innovation shaping our future environments. Audiences will discover how architecture defines our environment, whether external environments, such as the green roofs dotting our cities skylines, or internal environments of our buildings.

Nora Young, from CBC’s hit radio show, Spark, will emcee the evening that includes:

Emerging Canadian designer and researcher Brady Peters presenting Architecture, Atmosphere, Computation;

Toronto-based scholar, composer and artist, Mitchell Akiyama presenting Matter and Metaphor;

Director of the Green Roof Innovation Testing Laboratory, Liat Margolis presenting Green Roofs: Interdisciplinary by Nature;

Founding partner at the design practice Lateral Office, Mason White presenting Micro-environments;

and Director of Visual Studies, Charles Stankievech presenting The Rare Earth Age of the Canadian Arctic.

At the end of the show, Barbara Fischer, Executive Director at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto, invites the audience for a first look at the exhibit, It’s all happening so fast. Housed at the U of T Art Museum (15 King’s College Circle), audiences will view works that focus on the history of the Canadian landscape and the future impact of extraction industries on our perceived national identity.

“Architecture and art are as much a way of finding the world, as of forming it, and have surprising and often misunderstood historical and contemporary relationships with scientific inquiry,” said Richard Sommer, Dean and Professor of Urbanism at the Daniels Faculty. “This event will present members of the Daniels Faculty whose research moves beyond traditional text and mathematical modes of ideation to explore intersections between design, the environment, and visual culture.”