Ingoldsby House / Seeley Architects

Quietly impressive and looking as if it belongs in the coastal vegetation, the Ingoldsby House is a sensitive response to a coastal site that required special consideration.

This is a special house inspired by its amazing coastal site, with a design borne from a thorough and deep-seated understanding of the locality, the physical harshness of its environment, yet a result that says it is right for its place.

With a simple, relatively pragmatic brief, the design of the house respond to this harsh environment, with a character weathering over time with an gentle patina.

The house expresses a robust post and beam structure, while exploring the contradictions between mass and void, substantial and fragile, by the use of rough hewn stone contrasted against the delicate qualities of glass.

The Ingoldsby house in an insightful response to its surroundings and an apt representation of the romantic Australian idea of life at the beach.

Project Details:

Location: Anglesea, Australia

Area: 465 sqm

Architects: Seeley Architects

Photographs: Shannon McGrath