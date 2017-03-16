Haines / Foomann

From the architects: This is the family home of Foomann director Jamie who tackled this as an owner/builder. In a nice piece of symmetry; Jamie worked as a student for Mike Morris, a director of Morris Pirrotta Architects who designed the original house in 1970.

The bones were excellent however the interior needed an overhaul. With an internal area of only 80m2 over 4 levels – the challenge was to fully utilise all available space. The result is a house with generous storage and room to comfortably entertain.

Work included consolidating the Kitchen + Dining rooms, full width overhead shelves, masonry fence, cedar gates, bluestone floors, porch + step (kerb acquired during roadworks), lighting, finishes and joinery throughout.

Foomann designed custom door handles, gate pulls and furniture including the coffee table, bed drawers and 6m outdoor bench from reclaimed timber.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Area: 80 sqm

Architects: Foomann – www.foomann.com.au

Photographs: Willem-Dirk du Toit