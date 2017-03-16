From the architects: This is the family home of Foomann director Jamie who tackled this as an owner/builder. In a nice piece of symmetry; Jamie worked as a student for Mike Morris, a director of Morris Pirrotta Architects who designed the original house in 1970.

Haines / Foomann
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The bones were excellent however the interior needed an overhaul. With an internal area of only 80m2 over 4 levels – the challenge was to fully utilise all available space. The result is a house with generous storage and room to comfortably entertain.

Haines / Foomann
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Haines / Foomann
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Work included consolidating the Kitchen + Dining rooms, full width overhead shelves, masonry fence, cedar gates, bluestone floors, porch + step (kerb acquired during roadworks), lighting, finishes and joinery throughout.

Haines / Foomann
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Haines / Foomann
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Foomann designed custom door handles, gate pulls and furniture including the coffee table, bed drawers and 6m outdoor bench from reclaimed timber.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia
Area: 80 sqm
Architects: Foomannwww.foomann.com.au
Photographs: Willem-Dirk du Toit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here