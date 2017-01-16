Frank Lloyd Wright’s horseshoe-shaped ‘Tirranna’ home is for Sale

For the first time in 20 years, Frank Lloyd Wright‘s “Tirranna” home in New Canaan, Connecticut is on the market. The Wall Street Journal reports that the home, which Wright built just before his death in 1959 on a 15-acre wooded estate, has been listed for $8 million by the estate of its long-time owner, the late memorabilia mogul and philanthropist Ted Stanley and his wife Vada. Though the couple renovated the horse-shaped home, they maintained its original architectural integrity, preserving classic Wright details like built-in bookshelves, cabinets and furniture, as well as other unique features such as a rooftop observatory with telescope, gold leaf chimneys, and sculpture paths that wind through the woods.

Also known as the Rayward-Shepherd House or the John L. Rayward House, Tirranna means “running waters” in Australian aborigines. The moniker references the way the home conforms to the adjacent curving pond and how its views and planes take advantage of the nearby Noroton River and a waterfall (similar to the nature of Fallingwater).[…]