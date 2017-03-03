Frank Gehry’s $90 online masterclass

Gehry is one of the world’s most recognized architects. His work has been described as “sometimes controversial,” “iconoclastic” and “rambunctious.”

His notable building include the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, USA (2003), the Dancing House (or Fred and Ginger building) in Prague, Czech Republic (1996) and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain (1997). In 2014, Gehry’s first Australian building, the Dr Chau Chak Wing business school at the University of Technology Sydney, was completed.

Gehry was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1989. “Gehry’s work is a highly refined, sophisticated and adventurous aesthetic that emphasizes the art of architecture,” the jury said.

He has received the Gold Medal from the American Institute of Architects (1999) and the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects (2000). Most recently, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former US president Barack Obama in 2016.

Gehry has held teaching positions at the Yale School of Architecture, the University of Southern California’s School of Architecture and Columbia University. […]