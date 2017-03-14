Foster + Partners wins Upper Orwell Crossings Competition in Ipswich

Ipswich is set to see two new river crossings designed by Foster + Partners, together with the comprehensive refurbishment of an existing lock, enhancing connectivity in the heart of town

The project, which will create new routes through the area, will help relieve the present congestion that disrupts the town centre. The project also offers the opportunity to revitalise the central urban quarter by introducing new public spaces and routes along the River Orwell, with pedestrian and cycle links between the island site, inner harbour and waterfront. The new bridges will be part of a holistic vision for all traffic – vehicular, pedestrian and cyclists. In particular, the main crossing will split vehicles and cycles/pedestrians to create a civilised shared public realm for all.

The design was chosen through a design competition managed by the RIBA on behalf of the Suffolk County Council. The panel of experts was “impressed by the quality of Foster + Partners’ overall approach and thinking, including the initial design concepts presented for the project’s three constituent bridge crossings. The approaches were considered to have the potential to provide a very appropriate response to the waterfront context and townscape, as well as acting as a catalyst for regeneration of the wider harbour area.”





The initial design ideas will now be developed further over the coming months with the wider project team and in consultation with stakeholders, local businesses and residents.

Spencer de Grey, Head of Design, Foster + Partners: