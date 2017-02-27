Family house near Železný Brod by ov architekti

From the architects: There is a place at the end of a village, the place above a river between linden and walnut tree. There stays a house with a wonderful view to countryside.





The long house with pillars is based on traditional form of barns but is also shaped with contemporary building means.

Spatial concept is based on relation between private and open parts. The state of the house evokes a pavilion in an open scenery.

Solid slate pillars change open glazed parts. Construction of the roof is made of triangular wooden frame.

Project Details:

Location: Železný Brod, Czech Republic

Area: 140 sqm

Architects: ov architekti

Design: Jiří Opočenský, Štěpán Valouch

Collaborator: David Balajka

Photographs: Tomáš Souček