Exposed Plumbing for New Homes

The industrial look is something that is being used in so many different ways in home design. Industrial doesn’t have to be in your face. In fact, a lot of its charm is in its subtlety. You also do not have to go full out with industrial design. It is becoming popular to add hints of it to an overall design. A good example is using exposed pipes.

Places Pipes Can Be Exposed

Anywhere you have plumbing, you can have exposed pipes. However, some places work better than others. For example, exposed piping in the bathroom is perfect because it can easily be mixed with other design style and looks very natural in this room. The kitchen is another place where it can easily be used to add a hint of industrial aesthetic.

It is important to note, though, that you should call an expert plumber and work with him or her to decide where pipes go. There may be regulations that will restrict where pipes can be exposed. In addition, some exposed pipes could present a safety hazard. Working with an expert can help to avoid issues.

Tips

If you have decided that you want to give industrial design and exposed pipes a try, there are many things to keep in mind. To begin with, you could make sure the pipe you use looks nice. Many people use copper, but you should be aware copper needs regular cleaning so it doesn’t tarnish. Unless you like the tarnished look, then you will need to do a lot of cleaning.

If you are going for a more subtle look, you can paint pipes so they blend in with the wall. On the flip side, if you want them to stand out, then paint them a bold color. You can add some interest to piping by skipping the standard linear installation and opt for adding bends and joints to make it look more artistic.

Exposing pipes in some areas can actually be helpful. For example, exposed pipes in a shower can make it easier for future plumbing needs. The plumber won’t need to tear into a wall to get into them. This can also be helpful for adding a shower. It cuts down on the construction work.

You should discuss with your plumber any risks of exposed pipes. Burn hazards from hot water pipes and possible insulation issues are just a couple things to bring up. Also, discuss how pipes will be hooked to the wall and connected to each other. Most often pipes will need to be hooked to the wall with clips and screws. This could pose a risk to tiles or other materials they are being connected to. Pipes are often welded together, but an alternative method may need to be used if you don’t like the welded look.

Choosing to add exposed pipes to your overall design aesthetic is something that is quite popular. Even if your home isn’t designed in an industrial style, exposed pipes can work as an accent or a way to add interest to an area of your home.