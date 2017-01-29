Energy Efficiency in the Home

As homeowners, we all look for the best ways to keep our home warm and comfortable. Our homes can lose heat so easily through a number of different ways, including the windows, walls and even the roof. One of the main ways to enhance your home’s performance, and keep it warm, is to invest in energy efficient solutions. Home improvements of this nature are not only good for the environment, but could also save you some money in the long run.

40% of us worry that we can’t keep our homes warm enough in the winter; this is something that could be easily rectified! With so many different energy efficient solutions to choose from, you could have a performance-driven home in no time at all.

Guardian Warm Roof System

When it comes to your conservatory, the majority of us will avoid it in the winter months thanks to the chilly temperatures. However, thanks to new technology, you can now replace the roof and transform the space into a warm and comfortable room.

The Guardian Warm Roof System provides a high performance, long lasting solution that save you substantial energy costs. With a U-value of 0.15-0.18, it’s a thermally sound structure that delivers maximum results for your home.

The biggest revelation to hit the market in the last 12 months, if you’re looking to improve the condition of your conservatory, you might just have found the perfect answer.

A lightweight structure, based on an aluminium frame and insulated layers, means that the replacement conservatory roof turns the room into a useable space all year round, even in the depths of winter! What’s more, you can relax in your own home knowing that you are doing your bit for the environment, by not needing to turn your heating up every day.

In a world where everything is moving in an energy efficient direction, and people are becoming more environmentally friendly, the Guardian Warm Roof System could be the way to go!