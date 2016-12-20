The kitchen is one of the rooms in the home that has the biggest impact on resale value. When you decide to remodel your kitchen, you want to consider what will best impact your resale value of your home yet meet your everyday needs as well. Here are a few classic elements of a distinctive kitchen remodel.

Quality Cabinets

Whatever wood you choose for your cabinets, make sure that you invest in quality cabinets that will hold up to heavy use for many years to come. Think about what storage features you would like that can help improve the function of your kitchen.

Durable Solid Countertops

It is no secret that solid counters such as granite pump up resale value while providing durability for your family. This highly visible and often used surface in your kitchen is one of the biggest material decisions for your kitchen remodel. If you are completely gutting your kitchen, you have the luxury of planning the size and location of your countertop work areas.

Hard Working Appliances

While stainless steel has been a huge trend in kitchen appliances that seems poised to continue, other finishes such as copper and classic white have been turning up in kitchen remodels. As far as specific features in appliances, choose what works well for you. If you do not like having water and ice available from the refrigerator door, don’t invest in that feature. On the other hand, if you do a lot of entertaining, having a wine refrigeration unit under one of the counters could be a real asset.

Complimentary Flooring

The flooring that you pick must be complimentary to the cabinets and countertops that you choose. With the heavy use that kitchens get these days, it is a good idea to have a durable flooring surface as well. Again, take your lifestyle into account when choosing flooring. If you are a busy family with young children and two dogs, you will want something durable and low maintenance. On the other hand, if you really love the look of a floor that happens to need regular sealing and you have the time to take care of it, go for it.

Supportive Walls

When thinking of backsplash materials and paint for your kitchen remodel, think of the walls serving a supporting role in kitchen design. For example, what color of the wall would best compliment the cabinets, countertops, and flooring? What type of backsplash tile would further the kitchen’s look without being distracting?

Well Designed

A well thought out design is the foundation for all of the above kitchen remodel elements. One of the most important elements of a full kitchen remodel is making sure that you have a kitchen design that you can envision a triangle between your stove, sink, and refrigerator. The kitchen’s workflow is best when the three heavy work zones in the kitchen are in a triangular formation.

When it comes to good kitchen design, resist the temptation to follow a trend that does not suit your style. Add your own style to your remodel and you will gain a distinctive kitchen.