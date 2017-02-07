Ecocor – Prefabricated Passive House in Searsmont, Maine

Ecocor is a construction firm that designs, manufactures, delivers and assembles high performance buildings throughout North America.

Ecocor’s patent pending foundation and wall designs reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling buildings by 80-90%, which substantially reduces the cost of ownership and the building’s carbon footprint, while increasing the comfort of its owners. Using panelized building components as a construction platform, Ecocor has better control, higher quality and much shorter time-to-occupancy than any site-built construction.

Prefab is a construction method where both standardized and non-standardized building components are fabricated in a factory and assembled on site. Combine the prefab construction method with the Passive House standard and you have the most energy efficient building technology available today built in a factory to the highest quality and delivered in a fraction of the time it takes to build a new home using traditional site built construction.

“Passive House” is today’s most energy efficient building standard. Buildings that meet the Passive House standard use 80% less energy for heating and cooling than conventional buildings yet are markedly more comfortable and healthy than traditional buildings.

In this film, we look at the manufacturing process that goes into making prefabricated passive house standard homes.

A Passive House conserves energy by creating a virtually air-tight, super insulated, compact building enclosure that uses the sun and heat emanating from people and equipment to achieve a comfortable indoor environment. A ventilation system including what is called a heat recovery ventilator or HRV is used to provide a continuous supply of filtered fresh air.