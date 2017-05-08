East Hampton Mid Century Reboot / LABhaus

The woods of East Hampton were the site of active architectural exploration throughout the post-war era. This project started out as a small experimental project developed by an architect/builder in the mid-1970’s.

A mere three rooms, the home offered a few compelling formal gestures, but was otherwise completely disengaged from its site and it poor repair. Poorly executed drainage and poor structural connections meant that the original structure suffered rot, mold, and required a complete rework.

Rather than simply demolishing the house, LABhaus endeavored to restore the existing structure and expand it into a beautiful, horizontal estate set among the mature pines of the coastal barens.

The exterior was rendered in a monochromatic warm charcoal, taken from the bark of the pine forest, with inset black basalt flooring flowing inside and out set off against white interior walls.

The massing was treated as a series of alternating volumes and slabs- a flat roof floating over a ribbon for glass, and a series of four perpendicular masses supporting the structure and defining the spaces.

Project Details:

Location: East Hampton, USA

Area: 3,150 sqm

Architects: LABhaus

Photographs: Steven C Nebel