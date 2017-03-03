How to Create a Comfortable Bed

After a long, busy day, there is nothing we love more than coming home to a warm and inviting bed. To help you create a bed you will never want to leave, we are offering some tips to creating the cosiest space within the home.

Hang Lighting Above Your Bed

To create a romantic, relaxing bed that will welcome you home, we recommend hanging some LED lights above your bed. To make it really romantic, opt for beautiful hearts or stars that will add a touch of magic to your bedroom.

A Cable Knit Blanket

If you want to create a bed to cosy on up in on a cold winter’s night, consider adding a cable knit blanket to the foot of the bed. You could knit your own or order one online, and you could even buy different colours to adapt to different seasons.

A Stylish Comforter

The biggest focal point of the bed is, of course, your comforter, so you must choose wisely to create a bed you will want to retire to at the end of the day. With so many comforters online to choose from, there are endless opportunities to find something that fits your style, color preference and size.

A Fuzzy Rug

Perfectly complement a warm, cosy bed with a beautiful fuzzy rug, which you can slide your feet onto as you step out of bed. Your room will feel incredibly luxurious, so you will never want to leave.

Make Your Bed

A messy bed isn’t very inviting, is it? No, of course it isn’t. That’s why you must make your bed every day, so you cannot wait to take a nap or enjoy a great night’s sleep. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does have to look a little bit tidy, or it will look anything but comfortable.

Comfy Pillows

Add texture and softness to your bed with some cosy pillows. For a welcoming bed that shows off your personality, opt for different-sized pillows in different colours and designs. To add some symmetry to your bed, we recommend adding two pillows per side.

A Bedside Lamp

Light up your beautiful bed with a stunning bedside lamp. Switch it on and enjoy a cosy night reading a book before bed or just watching some TV. There is nothing better.

A Stylish Headboard

Having a bed without a headboard is like having Laurel without Hardy – both need each other. So, you must incorporate a stylish headboard that complements not just your bed, but your bedroom interior. You could even make your own headboard using a board, fabric and some buttons.

A Bed Canopy

Add sophistication and style by hanging a cosy canopy above your bed. This bedroom accessory will add some elegance and romance to a bedroom, so you can trust you will be dreaming of your beautiful bedroom even as you sleep.

So, if you want to create a beautiful bedroom that never goes out of style, the above tips are certainly a great place to start.