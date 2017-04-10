Cottages and how living in a cottage can be great

Housing has become one of the prime concerns all around the globe because people are interested in finding the best ways in which they can live and what the best solutions are at any given time. That being said, the usually market top earners such as apartments or large fancy houses are getting quite a bit of competition from a newcomer. Cottages have been a while for a while but they have recently started to gain the interest of more people from all over the place. Now, many are thinking about getting one of their own, but before looking into Ontario cottages for sale they thought it would be a good idea to see what the benefits of living in such a small place are. The rest of this article will be dedicated to finding the answer to that question.

Less (taxes) is more (comfort)

There are a ton of benefits from owning a smaller residence instead of a large place with a lot of real estate which might look like the better lifestyle from a distance. Because it is smaller, the cottage will cost a lot less to maintain and provide for. Taxes for necessities such as heat or even property taxes will put less of a frown on the owner’s face as they will be significantly lower than for the typical sized house. The stream of taxes that see a considerable cut for cottage owners continues with mortgages or insurance dropping down below for those that choose the cute little housing solutions.

Maintenance

A house, regardless of its size, will require maintenance from time to time. There are a lot of things that are part of this category. Even the roof can be considered a maintenance cost from the moment it’s installed to when it need to be patched or repaired. Other maintenance costs can include fixing or painting the cottage walls or siding jobs. Since the cottage is smaller, ultimately all of these will require less materials and work therefore will come with a smaller price tag.

Saving money for rainy days or just reinvesting

The fact that all these necessities cost less means that there will be a lot of money to be saved in contrast to the original budget which might have been designed for regular size house. All that money can put to good use to maximize comfort and quality of life. The money saved from installing a smaller sized roof can go into getting better and more modern appliances or investing in some yard upgrades. Ultimately, it can all go to a savings fund and be available in case of an emergency. Even the fact that cottage owners can gain that important financial saving advantage can take a lot of stress off their minds and make them happier overall, which is really what it’s all about.