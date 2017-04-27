Coppin Street Apartments / MUSK Architecture Studio

The Coppin Street apartments, dubbed the “Richmond six-pack”, reinterprets the 60’s era, predominantly brick apartments, dispersed throughout inner Melbourne. Replacing a dilapidated single dwelling, the site now accommodates 6 unique apartments, increasing density while returning to a previously popular housing typology.

The project successfully integrates multi-unit infill development within a single dwelling context. The raking roof form generated through solar modelling across this and neighbouring properties cloaks the dwellings providing a singular address to the street.





Internally, the first floor dwellings benefit from double height spaces with playful mezzanines, spatially redefining the apartment experience. Within the one-bedroom apartments, large sliding partitions allow for the personalisation of living environments and active control of light and ventilation.





Through considered design, this project positively contributes to housing diversity, the existing streetscape and the neighbourhood and acts as a model for future infill development.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Area: 410 sqm

Architects: MUSK Architecture Studio

Photographs: Ben Hosking