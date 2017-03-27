Highlighting the intricate geometry of Lima, Peru’s high-rise residential buildings, filmmaker Daniel Thissen delivers a captivating tour of the city’s Residential San Felipe area—soundtracked by a stirring composition from Jesper Frederiksen.
“This film is an exploration of my childhood neighbourhood,” says Thissen. “Thousands of windows, thousands of stories, one common place—this is the heart of Lima.”
Constructed Views: 1000 Windows
