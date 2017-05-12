Commercial Architecture Trends for 2017

Architecture is a field in a constant state of flux and, as with many other creative fields, modern technology has proved an effective catalyst for its evolution. More is now possible than ever before, in terms of both materials and design, opening up previously inconsiderable opportunities for architects. Here are just some of the trends to keep an eye out for in 2017.

Blurring of Boundaries

Open plan living has become trendy as of late and this trend is showing no signs of slowing down. It is now possible to design and construct structures with folding walls, combined with advanced engineering this allows for virtually limitless possibilities and offers the possibilities of spaces that can be indoors one minute and outdoors the next. Timber cladding is a popular material offering great flexibility and aesthetics.

The lines between residential and commercial properties are also becoming blurred, reflecting shifting attitudes towards our relationship with the workplace. Many commercial properties now feature spaces to relax, to eat and in some cases even to sleep. This blurring of the boundaries between different types of property makes triple net leases an easier sell than ever, and this is something for both architects and property leasers to keep in mind. Those unfamiliar with them should research triple net info.

Sustainable and Eco Friendly Design

As the world wakes up to the realities of climate change, there is a greater and ever increasing demand for sustainable and eco friendly structures. These offer unique opportunities for architects to create self-sustaining commercial properties that have a minimal impact on the environment, These new green technologies make natural partners with other technological innovations. A truly sustainable structure requires more than solar power, though. The materials used should be collected via sustainable methods and the design of the structure should prioritize efficiency over all else. Bringing all of these together is going to be at the heart of much commercial architecture throughout 2017.

Smart Houses

Our world is becoming increasingly interconnected. Social media has brought unprecedented connectivity to us, and the internet of things (IOT) offers similar connectivity between everyday objects. While most smart homes are still currently brought about by individuals renovating their existing houses, this is an expensive and time consuming process, not to mention that it remains inaccessible to those without technical know-how. However the costs are in freefall as this burgeoning market matures. Not only this, but the possibilities offered by smart technology are constantly growing.

Over the next year, expect to see this technology increasingly incorporated into corporate properties and for new and creative uses to be found for the individual technologies that make up this class. From climate control, to ambient lighting controlled from a phone, there are smart technologies available to fit into every type of business imaginable.

These are just some of the trends expected to become more prominent over the coming year. With the rate of development of these technologies, accelerating with each passing day, 2017 also represents a year of endless possibilities and with them the endless potential for creativity.