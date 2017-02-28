Chiswick House W4 / AU Architects

AUA has converted a semi-detached multi-occupancy house into a family dwelling in the heart of Chiswick. The brief was to create a large open plan ground reception space, with clear visual connections, together with a new basement, rear landscaped garden and upper bedrooms.





Material and design finish details were carefully considered throughout and the character of the existing house combined with new build elements add a further design dimension to the spaces. As with many of our projects in London, a level connection with the inside improves a gardens usage, and at night, a carefully planned lighting design visually enhances this marriage.

Project Details:

Location: London W4

Architects: AU Architects