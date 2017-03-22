Centrexpo Cogeco Drummondville / CCM2 architects + Bilodeau Baril Leeming architects

The Centrexpo Cogeco Drummondville expresses the avant-gardist side of Drummondville by showcasing an actual and contemporary image. The designers intend to show a progressive architecture according to the time of the day, a fully glazed building which reveals the activities and dynamism of the location.

Natural and artificial light is used to materialize and dematerialize walls and floors. Different opacities in the fenestration allows to filter natural light at daytime and shadows are thrown on the floor as the day goes by.

At night, artificial light fills the hall, reflects and holds on to the translucent glass to make it look like a glowing lantern, telling the population that an event is held.





The Centrexpo Cogeco Drummondville has a 60 000pi2 exhibition room, divisible in three rooms, a technical sector to insure optimal functioning and a public sector to welcome visitors.

Located on a site historically used for agricultural fairs, the Centrexpo keeps up the spirit of the site: private and public event holding.

Project Details:

Location: Drummondville, Quebec, Canada

Area: 138,600 sqf

Architects: CCM2 architectes and Bilodeau, Baril, Leeming architectes

Client: Société de développement économique de Drummondville

Photographs: Stéphane Groleau, Dave Tremblay/CCM2 architectes