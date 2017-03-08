Castles in the air: Innovative designs for communal living

As cities around the world try to cope with housing and land shortages, the need for apartment buildings has never been greater.

It’s a reality architects are keenly aware of, with many having proposed radical, beautiful new models for apartment living, including towers that change shape, absorb carbon, and break up when you do.

However, while the rise in designer apartments has been a boon for top-earners in search of inventive new living quarters, affordable options with the same quality and creativity remain scarce.

“It is convenient as well as financially necessary to live in an apartment. That has raised the recognition of apartments as a pattern of living. But unfortunately in Britain and America, the provision of really high quality, affordable apartments has lagged, and has in fact fallen short of the need,” Michael Webb, author of “Building Community: New Apartment Architecture,” told CNN over the phone, blaming “the lack of support (for creative architects) from private developers, who only want to make a quick profit, or from cities, who’ve dropped out of the housing market.”

“The tragedy is that the best architects worked for public housing authorities or nonprofit housing associations for a number of years, and now through privatization, they no longer can,” he added. […]