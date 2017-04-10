What Can You Add to Your Building to Increase Safety?

Commercial buildings have particular safety measures which must be maintained in order to assure clients feel welcome and employees remain comfortable while in the building. The owner of the building holds a responsibility towards these goals, and the businesses within the building cannot strive without them being met. There are a number of ways to maintain safety inside a building, and it is well known that a secure front door is the start of the process. Well built revolving doors can serve the needs of all the purposes a front door is meant to serve much more efficiently than traditional hinged doors.

Allow for Traffic Flow

Having traditional hinged doors impacts the traffic flow coming into the building, preventing access to legitimate clients who need to conduct business inside. If an incident like a fire was to arise, these doors would soon get blocked up with people trying to push their way out.

As an alternate option, look at installing revolving doors to maintain a steady traffic pattern which allows employees and guests to freely walk in under the supervision appropriate for the needs of the building’s safety and security measures.

Maintain Clean Air Inside and Street Fumes outside

Beyond allowing for traffic flow to enter the building as needed while maintaining security, revolving doors offer further benefits toward the overall safety of a building by maintaining an airlock between the outdoor weather and controlled atmosphere inside. There is few to nothing in terms of what a building owner can do to control fumes and conditions outside of a building, but there are many more options as to how an owner can maintain a safe and healthy environment indoors. When people in a line enter through traditional hinged doors, the doors are open constantly. With revolving doors, a seal remains between the inside and outside air even as people enter or leave the building.

Implement a Security System

On a basic level, you could simply hire security staff to reside at the main entrance. Security officers can observe everybody as they enter the building and familiarise themselves with employees. They will easily be able to spot visitors and potential intruders. Anyone who doesn’t have a company lanyard or visitor pass, for example, should be questioned before they enter. The guard(s) should be well trained and prepared to handle all situations.

You should also ensure your building has a good alarm system to alert you of any intruders. Depending on the system in place, this could alert the police directly. If you don’t want something as intense, look at unmonitored wireless systems.

Set up CCTV on both the outside and inside to provide you with evidence to refer to if there’s ever a security breach. This is often the first thing the police will ask for if you experience a break-in and could help them to find the culprit. CCTV can also come in handy if you have an issue with your employees, such as finding out who is behind the missing supplies.

Provide Appropriate Handicap Access

According to code, every building which offers services to the general public has to provide access to handicapped people, as defined by providing for people who use a wheelchair. There’s more to it than simply wheelchair bound people, but elderly folk and someone with injuries requiring crutches must be granted access as well.

If your building can only be accessed by stairs, have a ramp built to help those who are unable to climb up them. Try to avoid having push/pull doors and implement revolving ones instead to ensure no one has any difficulties entering. If you have multiple floors, then an elevator is a must. Provide hand railings next to all staircases to assist those who struggle with walking.

Having a safe and secure building should be a priority for all business owners. It’s your duty to protect your employees and if anything goes wrong, you could be liable. You are also going to want to ensure all equipment and documentation is protected. Although equipment can be replaced and may be covered by insurance, important work could easily be lost or destroyed. You also want to ensure client information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. So, if you haven’t already implemented some (if not all) of the above advice, now is time.