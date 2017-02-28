Call for Submission – Stone Barn Meditation Camp

The Stone Barn Meditation Camp architecture competition is a partnership with SRED property developers to create a multipurpose recreational space. Participants are tasked with presenting ideas for a venue, which focuses on wellness tourism and offers holistic outlets such as meditation and yoga.

The Stone Barn Meditation Camp will serve as a guesthouse, located in a repurposed stone barn in the heart of Latvia, with the aim of further popularising eco tourism. As one of the greenest countries in Europe, Latvia already benefits from a thriving ecotourism trade.

The Stone Barn Meditation Camp will look to become a regional example for green building practice. As competition winners will be put forward for consideration for construction, designs need to place a strong emphasis on eco-friendly and cost-effective building techniques.

Designs for the building complex in this competition need to include accommodation for guests of meditation camps and other small events, permanent accommodation for the groundskeeper, and an inventive and eco-friendly use of space for guests to practice meditation and yoga.

Competition Site

The competition site is situated in rural Vidzeme in the eastern region of Latvia. Known for both its cultural heritage and its natural beauty, the location is rich in forests, lakes and grasslands.

The stone barn was built in 1875 and operated as a sawmill until the late 1990s. All the equipment has since been removed, and part of the building has been demolished. Participants can download information on the existing structure, as well as the historical appearance from the competition website. Participants can decide to restore the stone barn to its original historical design or reimagine its structure in a new way. However, the existing building cannot be demolished, only added to or enhanced.

Prizes

First Prize: US $3000 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

Second Prize: US $1500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

Third Prize: US $500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

BB Student Award: US $500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

BB Green Award: US $500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

6 Honourable Mentions: Publications + Certificate of Achievement

SRED Global is committed to the construction of the Stone Barn Meditation Camp during 2017-2018 with all winning and honorable mention designs to be put forward for consideration for the final design of the camp.

Dates & Registration Fees

Advance Registration: February 23rd – March 15th 2017; Fees (US$120 architects – US$100 Students)

Last Minute Registration: March 16th – April 12th 2017; Fees (US$140 architects – US$120 Students)

Closing date for registration: April 12th 2017

Closing date for project submission: May 3rd 2017 (11.59pm GMT)

Announcement of the winners: May 17th 2017