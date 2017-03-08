Call for Submission – Site Sanctuary

This international one-stage competition invites architects to develop and submit designs of a Site Sanctuary located on the powerful natural scenery of Monsanto, Portugal

The Site Sanctuary is a place of memory and remembrance, an intimate space to celebrate the history and the sensitive experience and nature of place. The Site Sanctuary provides a space for quiet reflection and is a platform for meditation; a place for introspection to further intensify the connection between place, memory and profound tranquility.

This international one-stage architecture ideas competition invites all architecture students, young architects and young professionals with a degree in architecture studies (≤ 40 years old) to develop and submit compelling ideas for the design of a Site Sanctuary located on the powerful natural scenery of Monsanto, Portugal.

Monsanto has a number of significant landmarks within a prominent landscape. For its authenticity, atmosphere and significance, Monsanto has been named the ‘most Portuguese village of Portugal’.

When generating a vision for an intervention located within such a spectacular place, it is essential that each proposal emphasises, respects and celebrates the site, while provide visitors with a unique experience.

Prizes

1st Prize: 2000€

2nd Prize: 1000€

3rd Prize: 500€

7 Honorable Mentions

All submissions will be published on the ArkxSite website.

All reasonable efforts will be made to publish and promote the winners and honorable mentions in architectural magazines and blogs worldwide; however, such results will rely on agreements made with the publication entities

Schedule / Fees

Early Registration: February 9th, 2017 – April 10th, 2017 (60€ + VAT)

Regular Registration: April 11th, 2017 – May 11th, 2017 (75€ + VAT)

FAQ Questions Deadline: April 17th, 2017

Late Registration: May 12th, 2017 – May 22nd, 2017 (90€ + VAT)

Submission Deadline: May 27th, 2017

Competition Results: July 21st, 2017