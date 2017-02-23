Call for Submission – Hong Kong Pixel Homes

Design a pilot-phase concept for affordable housing within Hong Kong, which can be easily rolled out to increase the capacity of housing stock and is minimal in its use of land and materials.

Hong Kong is one of the most expensive and densely populated cities on Earth. With over 7 million people living on an island just 1,102 square km in size, where the population is constantly struggling for space. Like other major cities around the world, Hong Kong is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. The strict limitations on space mean that there is a capped supply of housing on the island. A limited supply, paired with an ever-growing demand, has caused Hong Kong housing prices to skyrocket.

Helping to ease this problem The Hong Kong Pixel Home architecture competition participants are tasked to utilize the Hong Kong‘s last remaining pixel-sized spots of the land to design affordable residential buildings that will help alleviate the city’s housing crisis and support its low and middle class community struggle for accommodation.

There is no set competition site, but participants are limited to a single area of just 100 m2, a size that would be considered problematic for high-level construction in any city in the world other than Hong Kong – the land of tiny footprint skyscrapers!

Program:

Design a pilot-phase concept for affordable housing within Hong Kong, which can be easily rolled out to increase the capacity of housing stock and is minimal in its use of land and materials.

No minimum size or amount of residential units per block is defined. Proposals should be flexible enough to adopt to various sizes with multiple inhabitant capacity requirements.

Designs for the Hong Kong Pixel Homes should be versatile to adapt to different locations across the city and be flexible, allowing adjustments to be made in order to suit different residential capacity requirements.

Eligibility

Competition is open to all. No professional qualification is required. Design proposals can be developed individually or by teams (4 team members maximum).

Prizes

First Prize: US $3000 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

Second Prize: US $1500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

Third Prize: US $500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

BB Student Award: US $500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

BB Green Award: US $500 – Publications + Certificate of Achievement

6 Honourable Mentions: Publications + Certificate of Achievement

Dates & Registration Fees

Early Bird Registration: February 22nd – March 8th 2017; Fees (US$90 architects – US$70 Students)

Advance Registration: March 9th – March 29th 2017; Fees (US$120 architects – US$100 Students)

Last Minute Registration: March 30th – April 26th 2017; Fees (US$140 architects – US$120 Students)

Closing date for registration: April 26th 2017

Closing date for project submission: May 17th 2017 (11.59pm GMT)

Announcement of the winners: June 14th 2017