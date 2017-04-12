Call for submission – Emaar Architecture Day

Think you’ve got what it takes to design the cities of tomorrow?

Emaar wants to collaborate with young, dynamic, forward-thinking architecture firms with a fresh perspective and a bold vision. They are offering emerging innovators and thinkers the chance to design and create projects that will shape cities. Emaar wants architecture firms with drive and passion who look beyond aesthetics and shift the focus on finding solutions to better the communities.

If you think you have what it takes to participate, submit your company portfolio which demonstrates both recent work and projects/ideas that best describe how design will shape the future both aesthetically and socially.

It’s more than just designing buildings.