Call for Submission – Azure Awards 2017

The AZ Awards continues to offer a unique opportunity for designers and architects to receive the international acknowledgement that their exceptional work deserves

Launched by Toronto-based Azure magazine in 2011, the annual AZ Awards is internationally recognized as one of the most influential and significant design and architecture awards programs worldwide.

Celebrating its 7th year, the AZ Awards attracts entries from some of the most forward-thinking firms around the world. In 2016, over 826 architects, landscape architects, product designers, interior designers, students and manufacturers from 52 countries submitted their projects to the AZ Awards – the largest number of entries to date. From this remarkable number of submissions, the jury selected 66 finalists, chosen for their innovative design, impressive environmental or social benefits, or for simply evoking, as Vitruvius called it, delight.

A jury of internationally renowned experts in the areas of product design, architecture, landscape architecture and interiors will convene in Toronto later this year to evaluate the entries. Past jurors have included Giulio Cappellini, Chris Wilkinson, Anna Simone, Ken Smith, George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg and Omer Arbel. Azure will be revealing the 2017 AZ Awards jury soon!

Winners are announced at the AZ Awards Gala in Toronto in June. The gala has become the event of the season. Every year, over 400 top architects, designers and industry-related professionals come together to meet and mingle with the finalists and winners. Finalists from as far away as Japan, India, Austria and Brazil join in the festivities.

The exposure and international recognition that winners and finalists receive through the AZ Awards includes being published in Azure’s Annual AZ Awards Issue, posted on Azure’s online and social media channels, and on the communication platforms of AZ Awards’ international media partners.

Presented this year by Audi, Cosentino, DXV and Keilhauer, the AZ Awards offers the opportunity for design and architecture professionals worldwide to step into the spotlight, elevate their profile, and raise public awareness for their firm and their clients.

The 2017 AZ AWARDS is presented by Audi, Cosentino, DXV and Keilhauer, and sponsored by TD Bank Group, Urban Capital, George Brown School of Design and Alpi.

Eligibility

The 2017 AZ Awards are open to:

Designers and design firms from all disciplines

Architects, landscape architects and architectural firms

Post-secondary students enrolled in design and architecture programs in 2016

Clients and manufacturers

Projects must be completed by December 31, 2016

Products must be prototyped or in production

Concepts must have been developed or presented for the first time in 2016

Categories

Architecture: Residential buildings; commercial and institutional buildings over 1,000 square metres; commercial and institutional buildings under 1,000 square metres; temporary and demonstration projects

Landscape Architecture: Public and private landscapes

Interiors: Residential spaces; commercial and institutional spaces

Design: Furniture; furniture systems; lighting fixtures; lighting installations; interior products; architectural products

*NEW* Experiential Graphic Design: Wayfinding; sign programs; information and map design; experiential brand identity

Concepts: Unbuilt competition entries; concepts/prototypes

A+ Award: Projects developed by a student enrolled in a post-secondary design or architecture program in 2016. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

All entries may be considered for the Social Good Award and/or the Environmental Leadership Award by election. A winner in each of these two categories will be selected. Projects may be entered in one or both categories.

For the Social Good Award, projects must advance social equity and have a positive impact on the collective realm.

For the Environmental Leadership Award, projects must show sensitivity and respect for the use and management of natural resources throughout their lifecycle, especially with respect to materials and energy use.

Schedule