Call for Submission – 24H Competition: raWar

Ideasforward wants to give young creative people from around the world the opportunity to express their views on the future of societies through their innovative and visionary proposals.

Aim Of The Competition

A space where the time limit is used to stimulate your creativity.

This competition proposes give responses in 24H to the social problems, climate changes, humanitarian causes and sociologic problems of the contemporary societies.

Commitment, perseverance, inspiration and hard work are the necessary bases to develop a proposal that meets the premises that will be released regularly in the brief of the competition.

We challenge you to prove your talent in 24 hours!

There are a period of registration on the competition, when it end, started the 24H competition!

You have 24H to develop a proposal that responds to the program contained on a brief that you only know on the same day that start competition.

Framework

raWar

War: the most powerful weapon that man invented to gain strength by the power to destroy. Wars are cold, they are black, they are first and second, they have 100 or 200 years, they win names of heroes or cities, social or civil, raw wars, but they will never cease to be wars. Won or lost wars that leave marks on what once stood.

Eligibility

Participation can be individual or as a group. Participants must be over 18 years old.

In the case of groups, the leader must be over 18 years old.

By participating in an ideasforward contest the participant accepts all the terms and conditions published on our website that define the rules for use of the company website, as well as the rules of participation therein.

Schedule & Fees

Beginning of the registration period: February 20th

Regular registration period from February 20th to March 29th at 23:59 – Fee € 20

Late period of registration from March 30th to April 08th at 11:59 – Fee € 25

Publication of winners and honorable mentions at www.if-ideasforward.com on May 08th

The competition begins at April 08th 12:00 noon and ends at to April 09th 12:00 noon (London GMT +00:00)

Awards

1st Place – € 500 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy + 5 sketchbooks Emílio Braga + 24H registration fee

2nd Place – € 150 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy + 5 sketchbooks Emílio Braga + 24H registration fee

3rd Place – € 50 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy + 5 sketchbooks Emílio Braga + 24H registration fee

7 Honorable Mentions – publication in website, social networks and media partners