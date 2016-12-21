Call for Proposals: Folly/Function 2017

Socrates Sculpture Park and The Architectural League invite designers and architects to help shape the physical setting in which the park fulfills its mission as a venue for art, creative expression, public programming, and education.

Socrates Sculpture Park, located in Long Island City, Queens, is one of the most distinctive cultural organizations in the country with its combination of waterfront setting, accessibility, and community-based programming. As a venue for the presentation of public art, a New York City park, and an active social space, Socrates has for 30 years harnessed the power of creative minds to transform the urban landscape.

In previous years the Folly program investigated the intersection between sculpture and architecture with temporary structures that intentionally served no utilitarian purpose. More recently the competition has shifted emphasis, asking entrants to fuse form with utility, creating designs that explore the intersection of art and architecture while addressing and improving the conditions of the Park. Continuing this trend, the 2017 competition asks architects and designers to design and fabricate four portable, demountable structures to replace four standard tent structures that are deployed, as needed, throughout the Park.

The structure should provide shelter from rain, shade from sun, and be secure enough to withstand wind in a waterfront environment. The structure must be able to be assembled in no more than 10–15 minutes by two people, preferably one person, and disassembled in the same amount of time. These criteria will be strictly applied when reviewing submissions. A submission will not be selected if this project, in the judgment of the jury, does not convincingly demonstrate this capability.

Site

This year, for the first time, the project is not confined to a single site within the Park. Instead, entrants should design an easily portable, demountable system measuring approximately 8′ x 8′ in plan with a minimum height of 7′ to allow for standing and suitable for a variety of uses. It should be adaptable for multiple locations, which will include areas adjacent to the Park entrance, to its education area, and throughout the landscape.

Eligibility

Architects and designers are invited to apply. Applications will be accepted from individuals and firms; entrants need not be licensed. Architects and designers outside of New York City are eligible to apply, but housing and transportation are not provided as part of the award. If selected, non-residents will have to make their own living and travel arrangements. Students are not eligible to apply.

Jury

Tatiana Bilbao, Principal, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Eric Bunge, Principal, nARCHITECTS

John Hatfield, Executive Director, Socrates Sculpture Park

Mary Miss, Artist and Artistic Director, City as Living Laboratory

Craig Schwitter, Partner, BuroHappold Engineering

Submission Deadline

Monday, January 9, 2017; 11:59 p.m. EST