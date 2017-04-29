Call for Submission – NEXT LEVEL University Hospital Hradec Králové

The architectural and urban design competition for the modernization of the Surgical Centre of the University Hospital Králové is now open!

The Surgical Centre will be composed of a new building (addition) and the reconstructed (now technologically outdated) older surgical pavilion. These two structures will be connected into a viable whole.

The winning design should meet all the functional needs of the hospital’s surgery departments and form the best possible working environment for medical staff, as well as a safe and pleasant setting for patients.

University Hospital Hradec Králové is one of the largest medical facilities in the Czech Republic

Modernization of the Surgical Centre is a project approved by the Czech government as a strategic area of health care

When finished, the Surgical Centre will be (with 21 operating theatres including all the services) one of the best European medical facilities of its kind

All the competition documentation is in Czech and English and the teams can submit their proposals in both languages.

The competition has two rounds:

Round 1: Anonymous open call – submission: 4 posters and portfolio in printed form – deadline: 7 July 2017; 6 best designs will go to the Round 2 Round 2: Anonymous – submission: 6 posters and portfolio in printed form, model – deadline: 20 October 2017; 3 prizes and sketching fee for non-awarded teams

Prizes:

1st prize: 3 500 000 CZK (around 129 600 €)

2nd prize: 2 200 000 CZK (around 81 500 €)

3rd prize: 1 500 000 CZK (around 55 500 €)

Among those entering and fulfilling the conditions of Round 2: divided 1 800 000 CZK (around 66 660 €)

Jury:

Zdeněk Zavřel (Chariman of the jury, CZ), Mario Corea (ES), Richard Klinger (AT), Sergio Bruns (CH), Kristina Richter Adamson (SK/GB), Martin Tycar (CZ); on behalf of the investor: Vladimír Palička (Vice chairman of the jury), Jan Vojáček, Veronika Bartošová, Michal Hudík, Karel Antoš

Schedule:

20. 5. 2017 – site visit

9. 6. 2017, midnight CEST – submission of questions, 1st stage

7. 7. 2017, 2pm CEST – submission of the competition designs, 1st stage

19. 9. 2017, midnight CEST – submission of questions, 2nd stage

20. 10. 2017, 2pm CEST – submission of the competition designs, 2nd stage