Burglary is on the rise

Did you know that property crime in 2015 amounted to over $14.3 billion losses in the US? Burglary is almost becoming an expected occurrence. You work hard for years and then whilst you are away on holiday or at work, you have a break in and they take all of your valuables and even your sentimental items. Unfortunately, these terrible people exist in society and all we can do is try our best to deter them.

If you invest in good quality deterrents you will not only decrease the chances of being broken into, you will also have better peace of mind. If you have recently been the victim of a burglary then you will know that it can have a huge impact on how safe you and your family feel in your home. Having this reassurance can really help to feel safe again, so it will be money well spent.

If you want to make your property as safe as possible, then you should think about investing in top 5 burglar deterrents. Unfortunately there are criminals that will go to all lengths to steal from properties, so we have to protect our homes and our families as best we can.

By following some basic principles you will be able to reduce your chances of being burgled:

National Neighbourhood Watch

From working with local police and community groups, you can collaborate to try and reduce the likelihood of burglaries taking place in your area. Did you know that you can become part of the National Neighborhood Watch? The organization started up in 1972 and works in collaboration with the National Sherrifs’ Association and helps to make your local area a safer place. This has proven to be a successful way to keep burglary statistics down in the areas where a group is set up.

Secure all entry points

In addition to this, you can massively reduce the chances of a burglary by having robust locks on each door. Don’t assume that burglars won’t attempt to enter through a door that is visible from the front of the house, as they can quickly get in without being noticed. If you suspect that a door is vulnerable then change the entire door for a more secure one.

Along with doors, windows are the most likely way burglars are going to get into your home. Fit your windows with sturdy locks and make them visible on the outside to put them off. If they can see that they are going to struggle to get in they will move on and look for an easier property. You should also put the chain on at night for an added layer of security.

Don’t advertise that your home is empty!

If you’re going on holiday, don’t post it all over Facebook. If people can see your profile you are just advertising an opportunity for a burglar. Ask a neighbor to check over your house, making sure any post isn’t visible and the bins aren’t left out on the street as another advert.

Use modern technology

Advances in technology means that you can now get security cameras fitted at an affordable price. As well as putting the would-be burglar off, you can check up on your property if you’re on holiday to set your mind at ease. Light sensors are also a good way of scaring off burglars. Install alarms or even just have a visible alarm box to put burglars off.

It really is a shame that people need to resort to these measures but as the saying goes ‘it’s better to be safe than sorry’ when it comes to protecting your home.