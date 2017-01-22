Build Faster: Understanding the Benefits of Precast Concrete

New technologies are making the completion of architectural projects a lot easier these days. We now have many great projects – including multi-story buildings and uniquely designed properties – completed sooner than we think thanks to technologies such as special concrete mixtures and prefabricated elements.

Precast concrete is one of the many new building technologies are changing the way properties are built. Aside from faster building times, precast concrete offers various other benefits you can enjoy.

Wider Choice of Materials

Precast concrete is made in a controlled environment, which means it can be customized according to specific needs and preferences. There are precast modules designed for ultimate strength. There are also compositions that allow the precast modules to be lighter or have different surfaces. Each module can also be customized in terms of shape and other details.

What’s interesting is that there are ways to make the precast concrete appear beautiful even without additional finishing. The use of different materials such as granite, quartz and marble is relatively new, but it does produce amazing effects. Combined with different types of sand and concrete, precast aggregate can be made to suit every style and theme imaginable.

Another interesting thing about precast aggregate and the wide variety of materials available is the fact that you can now use precast modules for aesthetic purposes. The modules are no longer restricted to structural needs only, expanding the usage possibilities of this technology to a whole new level.

Better Quality Control and Consistency

One of the biggest challenges of building a structure is actually the weather conditions. A change in temperature or a weather shift often causes a lot of problems with site-cast concrete. It may take longer for the concrete to dry. It can even be worse; extreme temperature changes can compromise the strength of the concrete structure.

Precast concrete doesn’t have these problems. As mentioned before, the precast modules are actually made in a controlled environment. Quality control can be done to the very last detail and an unprecedented level of consistency can easily be achieved.

There is one other quality benefit to enjoy when using modular precast concrete. The modules can be strengthened through the use of clever, interlocking design. There is no need to worry about flexibility, either; many of the latest precast designs are more capable of handling vibrations and weather challenges.

Cost Advantages

Last, but certainly not least, we have a long list of cost advantages of using precast concrete. It is much more affordable to create the concrete modules in a controlled environment, mainly because there is no risk of failure involved in the process.

The on-site installation of precast modules is also easier than having to cast concrete directly on to the building frame. This means fewer workers are needed and the same project can be completed much faster. The substantial cost savings make building even the most complicated architectural design a lot more affordable.

With these benefits to enjoy, it is not surprising that precast concrete is becoming more popular on the market. All you have to do to enjoy the advantages of precast modules is find a good producer and start using the technology in your next project.