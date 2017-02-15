Breeze Block House / Architect Prineas

Skip links

© Katherine Lu

This project is a 1950s home, which has been reconfigured internally. Two outdoor rooms connect the house and garden using a complimentary language to the original. Open to the sky and contained, these rooms have a lightness and transparency. The carport frames the courtyard, which rethinks the traditional suburban backyard.

© Katherine Lu

Composition of the new and old were considered together. New garden room spaces are considered as volumes so they are rooms rather than having a clear distinction between inside and out. One room is connected to the family/ living space, the other to the private main bedroom. Both share a room view of the garden.

© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu

The original house was anchored so we created something anchored and connected to the garden, while still having a lightness and transparency that transcends the material solidity. The breeze block is a structural unit in itself and was used in a direct and simple way.

© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu

Connection to the outdoor area and the ability to have rooms that are open to the sky adds a different dimension to living in the house.The larger scale of the garden is drawn into the smaller rooms of the house.

Project Details:

Location: Lane Cove, Australia
Architects: Architect Prineas
Photographs: Katherine Lu

