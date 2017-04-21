Barcelona: a treasure on architecture and design

Anyone can say that Barcelona is a beautiful city, close to the Mediterranean sea, with gorgeous beaches, parks, and an architecture that mixes a lot of different styles. Sitting on a bar terrace to have a beer and some tapas, or just walking around its streets, you can perceive its essence and heart. A big city with so much to do could be stressful, so it’s important to know what to see in Barcelona.

First of all, Barcelona is a perfect place to learn about modern style. That’s not only because of Gaudí, the best example of the Catalan modernism and the most known, but also because of the work of architects as Josep Puig i Cadafalch or Lluís Domènech i Montaner.

If there is something in Barcelona that nobody should miss, it’s La Sagrada Familia. Designed by Antoni Gaudí and started in 1882 it’s still under construction. One of the most visited monuments of Spain, La Sagrada Familia is the perfect synthesis of the architectural evolution of Gaudí. With a neo gothic style in the crypt and the apse, the rest of the building imitates the nature and its curves and lines, an organic style. Gaudí worked in the temple the last years of his life, and when he died, his assistant Domènec Sugrañes took charge of the construction. After that, a lot of architects have collaborated to finish this inspiring building.

The Casa Batlló is known by its organic and sinuous shapes reminiscent of sea waves. It emerges as the remodeling of another building, work of Emilio Sala Cortés. Gaudí took this house and turned it in a work of art. With a large inner courtyard and a dragon-shaped vault, the most striking part of the construction it’s still the facade ripples. Next to the house, and with a linear style, is the Casa Amatller, work of the architect Puig i Cadafalch.

The presence of Gaudí in Barcelona is clear. Another great work of the architect is the Park Güell, following the natural and organic style, it’s a complex full of gardens and architectural elements. There are also more modern buildings that can be visited, such as La Pedrera or Palau Güell, by Gaudí, and the Palau de la Música Catalana by Domènech i Montaner.

Barcelona is a good place to see gothic architecture too. In the Gothic Quarter, or Barri Gòtic, you can visit the cathedral of Santa Cruz and Santa Eulalia also known as the Seu, the basílica of La Mercè, or the plaça Sant Jaume.

Near the quarter, there’s another important place to visit in Barcelona, La Rambla, the most important street in the city. It can be crowded, full of tourists and street performers who bring joy to this area.