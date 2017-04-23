AZ Awards 2017: People’s Choice Voting Is Open!

This year’s edition of the AZ Awards received a remarkable 813 entries from 41 countries. Now it’s time for you to make your decision. The 2017 AZ Awards People’s Choice voting is now open.

This year’s edition of the AZ Awards received a remarkable 813 entries from 41 countries, each one an exciting example of the design excellence that the annual competition has become known for. Last month, the panel of industry experts – planner and landscape ecologist Nina-Marie Lister of Plandform, interior designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, industrial designer Theo Richardson of Rich Brilliant Willing, architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA, and designer Michael Vanderbyl of Vanderbyl Design – narrowed the field, selecting 70 outstanding finalists.

View the 2017 finalists and vote online for your favourite in each of the 20 categories. Voting will be open until May 5. The People’s Choice and the jury-selected winners will be announced during the AZ Awards Gala at Toronto’s historic Evergreen Brick Works on June 23. All 70 finalists will be featured in Azure’s July/August issue, on newsstands late June.