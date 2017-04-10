AZ Awards 2017: Meet the Finalists

In March, the five jurors – planner and landscape ecologist Nina-Marie Lister of Plandform, interior designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, industrial designer Theo Richardson of Rich Brilliant Willing, architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA, and designer Michael Vanderbyl of Vanderbyl Design – met, debated and narrowed down the spectacular number of international entries to 70 finalists. Azure magazine is thrilled to present those that won over the discerning jury.
The winners from the list of finalists will be announced at the gala event, which will be held at Toronto’s Evergreen Brick Works on June 23rd. All of the winners and finalists will be featured in the magazine July / August issue, available on newsstands at the end of June.
Residential Architecture – Single Family
- Jean Verville Architecte: FaHouse, Quebec, Canada
- Omar Gandhi Architect and Design Base 8: Rabbit Snare Gorge, Cape Breton, Canada
- Palinda Kannangara Architects: Studio Dwelling, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka
- People’s Architecture Office: Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House, Beijing, China
- Studio mk27: Jungle House, Guarujá, Brazil
Residential Architecture – Multi-Unit
- BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group: The Grove at Grand Bay, Miami, U.S.
- FXFOWLE Architects: 35XV, New York, U.S.
- Hiroyuki Ito Architects: Tatsumi Apartment House, Tokyo, Japan
- MAD Architects: Huangshan Mountain Village, Huangshan, China
Commercial / Institutional Architecture Over 1,000 Square Metres
- Atelier du Pont: Community of Municipalities’ Offices, Les Herbiers, France
- Gimeno Guitart: Santa Maria Parish Center, Tarragona, Spain
- Hariri Pontarini Architects: Bahá’í Temple of South America, Santiago, Chile
- Henning Larsen Architects: Frederiksbjerg School, Aarhus, Denmark
- Patkau Architects: Audain Art Museum, Whistler, Canada
- Steven Holl Architects: University of Iowa Visual Arts Building, Iowa City, U.S.
Commercial / Institutional Architecture Under 1,000 Square Metres
- Anmahian Winton Architects: Gemma Observatory, New Hampshire, U.S.
- Boda Architecture: Group 8 Headquarters, Seoul, South Korea
- Neri&Hu Design and Research Office: Suzhou Chapel, Suzhou, China
Recreational Architecture Under 1,000 Square Metres
- Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects: 2015 Pan Am and Para Pan Am Legacy BMX Supercross Track, Toronto, Canada
- The Marc Boutin Architectural Collaborative: John Fry Sports Park Pavilion, Edmonton, Canada
- Matter Design with FR|SCH Projects: Five Fields Play Structure, Lexington, U.S.
Temporary / Demonstration Architecture
- Matter Design: Microtherme, Boston, U.S.
- People’s Architecture Office: People’s Canopy, Preston, U.K.
