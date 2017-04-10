AZ Awards 2017: Meet the Finalists

In March, the five jurors – planner and landscape ecologist Nina-Marie Lister of Plandform, interior designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, industrial designer Theo Richardson of Rich Brilliant Willing, architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA, and designer Michael Vanderbyl of Vanderbyl Design – met, debated and narrowed down the spectacular number of international entries to 70 finalists. Azure magazine is thrilled to present those that won over the discerning jury.

The winners from the list of finalists will be announced at the gala event, which will be held at Toronto’s Evergreen Brick Works on June 23rd. All of the winners and finalists will be featured in the magazine July / August issue, available on newsstands at the end of June.

Residential Architecture – Single Family

Jean Verville Architecte : FaHouse, Quebec, Canada

: FaHouse, Quebec, Canada Omar Gandhi Architect and Design Base 8 : Rabbit Snare Gorge, Cape Breton, Canada

: Rabbit Snare Gorge, Cape Breton, Canada Palinda Kannangara Architects : Studio Dwelling, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka

: Studio Dwelling, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka People’s Architecture Office : Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House, Beijing, China

: Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House, Beijing, China Studio mk27: Jungle House, Guarujá, Brazil

Residential Architecture – Multi-Unit

BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group : The Grove at Grand Bay, Miami, U.S.

: The Grove at Grand Bay, Miami, U.S. FXFOWLE Architects : 35XV, New York, U.S.

: 35XV, New York, U.S. Hiroyuki Ito Architects : Tatsumi Apartment House, Tokyo, Japan

: Tatsumi Apartment House, Tokyo, Japan MAD Architects: Huangshan Mountain Village, Huangshan, China

Commercial / Institutional Architecture Over 1,000 Square Metres

Atelier du Pont : Community of Municipalities’ Offices, Les Herbiers, France

: Community of Municipalities’ Offices, Les Herbiers, France Gimeno Guitart : Santa Maria Parish Center, Tarragona, Spain

: Santa Maria Parish Center, Tarragona, Spain Hariri Pontarini Architects : Bahá’í Temple of South America, Santiago, Chile

: Bahá’í Temple of South America, Santiago, Chile Henning Larsen Architects : Frederiksbjerg School, Aarhus, Denmark

: Frederiksbjerg School, Aarhus, Denmark Patkau Architects : Audain Art Museum, Whistler, Canada

: Audain Art Museum, Whistler, Canada Steven Holl Architects: University of Iowa Visual Arts Building, Iowa City, U.S.

Commercial / Institutional Architecture Under 1,000 Square Metres

Anmahian Winton Architects : Gemma Observatory, New Hampshire, U.S.

: Gemma Observatory, New Hampshire, U.S. Boda Architecture : Group 8 Headquarters, Seoul, South Korea

: Group 8 Headquarters, Seoul, South Korea Neri&Hu Design and Research Office: Suzhou Chapel, Suzhou, China

Recreational Architecture Under 1,000 Square Metres

Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects : 2015 Pan Am and Para Pan Am Legacy BMX Supercross Track, Toronto, Canada

: 2015 Pan Am and Para Pan Am Legacy BMX Supercross Track, Toronto, Canada The Marc Boutin Architectural Collaborative : John Fry Sports Park Pavilion, Edmonton, Canada

: John Fry Sports Park Pavilion, Edmonton, Canada Matter Design with FR|SCH Projects: Five Fields Play Structure, Lexington, U.S.

Temporary / Demonstration Architecture

Matter Design : Microtherme, Boston, U.S.

: Microtherme, Boston, U.S. People’s Architecture Office: People’s Canopy, Preston, U.K.