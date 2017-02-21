How architecture has evolved, according to two architects

Next month, Women’s History Month, the National Building Museum will host an event that will allow the public to get to know more about two pioneering women in the architecture field.

On March 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the “Architects Across Generations” event will allow author and design journalist Aileen Kwun to moderate a conversation between Beverly Willis, pioneering architect and women’s advocate, and Paola Moya, entrepreneur and CEO of minority-owned Marshall Moya Design.

According to the National Building Museum website, the two will speak about “their perspectives as professional women from different generations” and also “their inspirations, challenges, and opportunities and … broader issues all design professionals face today.” […]