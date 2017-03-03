Apartments Hühnerposten, Hamburg-Hammerbrook / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Ready to move in: the new 12-storey-high student residence in Hamburg’s central neighbourhood Münzviertel was built as a part of the steadily growing ensemble of five acute buildings. The triangular shape of these buildings is based on a competition winning urban design from 2001 by Meurer Architekten. Being in a close proximity to the main railway station and to numerous cultural spots of the city the new residential high-rise is an attractive domicile for its new inhabitants.

With its different façade shapes the all-site accessible building – a passive house construction – has a bright and vivid appearance. The cladding of the outward façade is dominated by a mixture of large-size fiber cement panels and white surfaces. Towards the inner courtyard the design of the both façade parts is emphasized by continuous balcony lines in two different shapes: with white glass balustrade and post railings.





On the opposite site of the building this balcony is gracefully cited in the internal angle. Partly the ground floor has a dark fibre cement surface.

The new building provides 341 one-room-apartments and 12 two-room-apartments. As a rule the apartments are equipped with a kitchen, a shower room and a balcony, furthermore they are furnished with a bed, a table, a wardrobe or a shelf and a pantry-kitchen.

Additional space for a laundry room and a copy centre is provided in the ground floor; in the attic floor a fitness space could be integrated. The attic and the basement are common areas. The part of the ground floor, which is reserved for a café and a kiosk, is emphasized by a wide glass front.

Project Details:

Location: Schultzweg, 20097 Hamburg, Germany

Area: 16, 938 sqm

Client: Otto Wulff Projektentwicklung GmbH

Project partner: Alf M. Prasch

Project manager: Stefan Drese, Nils Höpken

Team: Nel Bertram, Jens Böttcher, Bernd Borgolte, Anke Kitel, Matthias Koch, Tomasz Kozaczek, Axel Neubauer, Stefan Niemöller, Pasqualina Papa, Sven Grützmann, Martin Herterl, Hajo Massel, Philipp Mogwitz, Stephan Müller, Hoa Nguyen

Landscape design: GHP Landschaftsarchitekten, Hamburg

Structural engineering: Otto Wulff Bauunternehmung, Hamburg

Building equipment: Ingenieurbüro Rainer Mai, Berlin