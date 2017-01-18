Antoni consortium wins tender for Nieuw Delft

The tender for the end building on Stationsplein (Station square) in Delft was won by Smit’s Bouwbedrijf BV|Vink Bouw Nieuwkoop BV. Studioninedots was responsible for the architecture. Centrally located in Nieuw Delft, this lively place creates space for meeting, knowledge exchange and innovation: the DNA of Delft.

The strength of this robust complex called ‘Antoni’ lies in the physical connection of the dynamic surroundings with an urban, mixed-use function that incorporates exhibition and meeting spaces, a hotel with restaurant, workspaces, retail and apartments. Integrated underneath the building will be a new public parking facility for 2.400 bicycles. The construction agreement between the development group and the municipal developer Ontwikkelingsbedrijf Spoorzone Delft was signed on 21 December 2016.

Living Lobby The removal of the railway viaduct sparked a new neighbourhood in Delft, a modern extension of the historic city centre: Nieuw Delft. The Ontwikkelingsbedrijf Spoorzone Delft (OBS), responsible for managing the new railway precinct developments in Delft, commissioned a lively station square with a prominent end building that connects to its surroundings. The social dynamic of the site strongly indicated a public and collective character for the new complex. Temporary and permanent living functions occupy the floors including a hotel, studio apartments and loft apartments.

In the glass atrium known as the Living Lobby, exhibition spaces, workspaces and hospitality venues facilitate connections between people and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. The Living Lobby functions 24/7 as both the heart of the neighbourhood and as a central hub within the building whereby all functions are visible and accessed from here. State-of-the-art sustainable measures in terms of materials, energy and flexibility for future use connect seamlessly to new sustainable initiatives incorporated in the building.

Winning tender

Five parties were invited by OBS to tender for this project. Quality and function were important criteria for the selection committee who unanimously assessed the ‘Antoni’ plan as outstanding for its approach to the building’s mixed-use functions, architecture, urban fit and sustainability. The team looks forward to a successful collaboration with OBS, the neighbourhood and stakeholders, and with future residents and occupants. Construction is set to begin in 2018.

Project details:

Location: Stationsplein Delft, The Netherlands

Area: 12,500 sqm

Client: Municipality of Delft, Ontwikkelingsbedrijf Spoorzone Delft

Design team: Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut, Metin van Zijl

Project team: Jurjen van der Horst, Stefan Dannel, Wouter Hermanns, Gerty Daniëls

Team: Smit’s Bouwbedrijf BV; Vink Bouw Nieuwkoop BV; Amory+Jurriëns; Studioninedots

Consultants: Born2Brand; Pieters Bouwtechniek; NIBE; Hiensch Engineering