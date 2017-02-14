Amplified Urbanism by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Amplified Urbanism relates to LOHA’s design methodology, which is rooted in creating fluid interaction between public and private spaces, emphasizing social and civic connections, and harnessing existing ecological and infrastructural patterns.

LOHA collaborated with filmmakers Spirit of Space to highlight Amplified Urbanism as a creative process that begins in the studio and, when implemented in the built environment, catalyze positive connections that radiate far beyond a structure’s immediate boundaries.