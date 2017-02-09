Affordable and best furniture for your space

You can start the process of furnishing your place in as affordable a way as possible by checking out garage sales and estate sales. You can find blenders, coffee grinders, comforters, pillows, tables, desks, baker’s racks and much more at a yard sale. The prices are unbeatable, the people are friendly and glad to relieve themselves of unwanted goods, and you come home with something you value.

Find entire beds, tables, chairs and lamps at thrift stores as well. Many people do not want used items. A table may have scratches, fabric may have stains – know what kind of repairs you may have to make and be sure you want to take the time to make them. Clean used items thoroughly and leave them in the sun, if possible. Whether or not you believe that unwanted energies can collect around a physical item – you can consider using a light essential oil spray for cleaning or do some sage smudging while cleaning items thoroughly.

Antique stores are a step up from thrift stores and yard sales, but they are highly variable in type, quality and age of goods. One antique store may feature solid re-painted wood furniture in excellent condition, and another has collected the flotsam and jetsam of once elegant homes in now run-down neighborhoods – most of the pieces being covered with dust and dirt. Such a place can be a gold mine for amazing finds, however, as long as you are willing to put in some time, effort and work – maybe repairing the broken wooden knob on a bedstead or removing rust from cast iron or even sewing a few little beads back onto a lampshade.

It may be frustrating trying to find something like a couch, however, in the condition that you want. You can buy an item within your budget from major or retail stores such as Pier 1. Many of them have discount sales that can ever reach up to 40-50% percent – check out coupons and promotion codes as well – let’s say a fuchsia-covered roll arm sofa or an oak wood pedestal table for the kitchen. From the point of view of budget shopping and affordability, there are many reasons to invest in one central piece that you love – it is completely clean and intact, stylistically up-to-date and solid. A purchase like this is budget-friendly because there is no need for costly repairs and it won’t have to be replaced for years.

Creativity is affordability – as one example, inexpensive lamps can be used creatively to create intimate and cozy spaces. Lamps are cheap – from $2 to $20, depending on size, shades and features. Buy the lamp shades separately or cover an old shade with art store rice paper. Windows are another example – shifting a table, desk, chair or plants to the window area can bring a room to life. Creativity, imagination, color and light are the key to affordability – being able to see something new and fresh in something old and worn, using your imagination in combining items, old and new.