Ackerstraße 29 / Tchoban Voss Architekten

The new five-storey high residential building is part of a vivid and varied cultural area of Berlin-Mitte, impressively presenting itself with three open façades and a penthouse. The 1.000 square metres big plot is adjacent to a green place dominated by a fountain with a stone sculpture by Ernst Wenck.





Having a rather modest cubic shape the volume is emphasized by an elaborate façade design: beige bricks burnt in a circular kiln were chosen for the surface cladding with a strongly graphical though irregular structure of massive elements of white architectural concrete. The vertically and horizontally aligned windows in different sizes are absorbing and reflecting the heterogeneous character of the neighbourhood.

The building comprises eight residential units with an area of 70-190 square metres. The penthouse in the 290 square metres big stacked storey is fully glazed and provides a spacious terrace. Office and commercial spaces in the ground floor, the first floor as well as partly the basement ensure a good balance in terms of usage. In addition to commercial units there are 10 parking lots the basement.

The building is completed according to low energy standards. The residents are furthermore provided with solar energy, since the whole roof area is equipped with a photovoltaic system. A geothermal system supplies the building with heating and air conditioning.

Project Details:

Location: Ackerstraße 29, 10115 Berlin, Germany

Area: 3,125 sqm

Client: Acker 28 Projektgesellschaft GmbH & Co KG

Architect: Sergei Tchoban, Tchoban Voss Architekten

Project partner: Karsten Waldschmidt (design stage), Philipp Bauer

Project manager: Philipp Bauer

Team: Kenan Ozan, Katja Fuks, Natalia von Kruechten, Anissa Landgraf

Photographs: Werner Huthmacher