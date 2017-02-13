5 Tips for Making the Most of a Small Garden

Many of us now live with small outdoor spaces. Because of this, we tend not to use them. However, there is no reason a small outdoor space can’t be used and enjoyed. There are some simple ways to make a small garden look fantastic, and to create a space you want. Gardens, even small ones, should be relaxing, and atmospheric. Here are some great tips for letting your personality shine through while making the most of a small garden.

Fencing

Have a good look at your space. If it isn’t walled, there is a lot you can do with fencing. Look online for fencing supplies. There are so many options. In a small space, you might want to consider lighter colours. If your neighbours have lovely gardens, or you have a great view of another kind, steal it. Use shorter fences and make the great views a feature. Or, go crazy and paint your fencing a bold bright colour. While this might be too much in a large garden, the advantage of a small space is that there isn’t enough to overpower, so you can get a bit more creative.

Lighting

Adding some solar lights to your space can make it seem bigger, brighter and add some atmosphere. Lights can really reflect your personality. From fairy lights, to lanterns or post lights, there are so many different options. In a small space, you won’t need a huge amount of lighting for brightness, so instead use it to create a pretty feature and highlight what you love about your garden.

Plants

Even if you have a patio and no soil, plants are a great way of adding colour and personality. Get some hanging baskets and window boxes. Stick to plants with a gentle aroma as you’ll notice it more, especially if your space is walled. Fill your baskets with colour and create eye catching features.

Artificial Grass

A lawn is a lot of work for not much benefit if you have a very small garden. But, if you’ve got children, or love grass, you might want one any way. Consider faking it. Artificial lawns are much better than they used to be. They look great and are nice and soft for kids to play on. This is a great way of adding colour to your space, without adding lots of hard work.

Cheat

Mirrors are a great way to make any space seem bigger and can be a really cool addition to any garden. Add small decorative mirrors, or a large feature mirror to your walls or fencing to give the illusion of a much bigger area.

Just because your garden is smaller, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it. You could even invest in a small table and chairs, and a mini barbeque for the summer. Use these tips, make the most of your garden. Then, when it looks incredible, get out there and use it all year around. Just think, it takes a lot less looking after, so you’ll have more time to relax in it.