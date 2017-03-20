3 Ways an Indoor Water Feature Will Transform Your Office

Few things can make an office stand out like a quality indoor water feature – it instantly becomes the centerpiece of the entire space and creates a unique elegant feel that can’t be matched.

However, a quality water feature has much more to offer than just aesthetic value – it brings strong benefits to any office that decides to install it and can even be a contributor to the ultimate success of the business.

Here are just three of the main ways that a water feature can make your office better:

It’s Soothing

One of the most noticeable benefits of having a water feature in your office is the soothing atmosphere it instantly creates.

The tranquil sounds it creates will reduce stress for your staff, help keep clients relaxed and maintain a nice general vibe around the office. The white noise is also great for drowning out unwanted sounds and helping everyone stay focused.

Additionally, there’s the undeniable visual appeal of having something as beautiful and relaxing as a water feature. There are many options you can choose from to make sure that the water feature perfectly complements your office.

It Creates Authority

An often overlooked advantage of having a beautiful indoor water feature in the office is the sense of class and quality that it can create.

Although there may not be any direct correlation, having a water feature is considered to be a symbol of wealth and authority, and thus your potential clients will instantly feel more positive towards your company upon seeing it.

There’s a reason so many companies worldwide choose to install spectacular water features – they not only look beautiful, but also form positive associations with the company.

It Improves Air Quality

We all know how dry the air in the office can get during the winter season. Well, a water feature can instantly solve this problem – it acts as a natural humidifier, keeping humidity levels higher and thus making your workplace a healthier environment.

It also produces negative ions, meaning that it attracts dirt, dust and other small particles thus cleaning the air.

When you think about it, instead of spending money on a humidifier and an air purifier, you can have the same effect with a water feature, and have all the amazing additional benefits that come with it.

Summary

While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of office design, a quality water feature can go a long way to making the work space cozier and more peaceful.

However, there are far more benefits than you could initially expect. A good water feature can help drown out noise, create a tranquil atmosphere, make you seem more trustworthy to clients, and even act as a humidifier and air purifier!

So if you’re looking for a way to transform your office and add a centerpiece that will be the envy of your competition, a water feature might be the perfect solution.