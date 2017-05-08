3 Tips for Fixing your Garage Doors Fast and Easy

Your garage door is your best ally when it comes from protecting your beloved car from danger. Dangers can be both human (such as thieves or hooligans) and natural (bad weather, excessive heat and so on). And having a sturdy, reliable garage door for you garage is the number one step in protecting your car from all of these. However, even the best garage door can become defective sometimes, so it’s good to know what to do in such situations.

There are many way in which garage doors can be fixed, but some are more often needed than others. Here are the top three tips and tricks you need to know when your garage door is in need of a good repair.

1. Learn how to use the manual override

Generally, when you discover your garage door isn’t working anymore, you’re preparing to leave for work, school or even vacation. This creates a very unpleasant situation, because clearly you can’t cancel your trip, and taking the bus to work isn’t an option. Therefore, you really need to get your car out, and then deal with the problem when you get home and have a little bit of time. But how can you do that?

Well, any good garage door comes with a handy little thing called a manual override. It looks like a cord, and it usually has a red handle. You can find it dangling down from the guide track that is used for opening and closing your garage door. If you’ve located it, all you need to do now is pull it in order to open and close the door yourself, manually. This does require a bit of elbow grease but hey, at least you can get your car out and go where you need to.

2. Always adjust pressure on the mechanism

The mechanism that opens and closes your garage door might be sturdy, but it’s not bulletproof. In fact, its main enemy is a mere temperature shift. Thus, if the temperature drops below zero, the mechanism can stiffen up, and you won’t be able to use your garage door properly. But this can be prevented by always making sure to adjust the pressure for raising and lowering seasonally. This will ensure that your garage door runs smoothly all the time, and you won’t have to worry about nasty weather.

3. Know when to call in the pros

However much of handyman you might be, some issues are impossible to be resolved at the hands of an amateur. Therefore, you need to be aware of when the problem becomes serious, and call in a professional to repair your garage door. There’s no need to be proud with these things, you can’t be expected to do everything yourself.