14 Kit Home Designs Changing the Game

Kit homes have come a long way in the last five years. What was once a niche project for the professional DIY-er is becoming more accessible every day. Providing durability, high-quality design, and built using sustainable methods–these 14 kit home designs are changing the game.

A minimalist design highlights the exquisite design of what has been named the Building of the Year 2011 by Archdaily. The Mima House is tailored for ultra customization. The interior walls are made from lightweight panels that can be moved or removed by two people. It’s easy to assemble, high quality, affordable, and quick to manufacture.

Sleek and modern, kitHaus designs have a minimalist vibe. They offer pre-fab modules that provide you with creative open spaces. They build it on site in a matter of days so it’s great for those that would like to be a little more hands off. These kits can be constructed to connect directly to the power grid or for a little more freedom–off grid.

Geodesic dome-shaped homes are unique and full of character. There are a number of fun designs to choose from and AiDomes offers geodesic dome kits with prefab panels. Their design is built to resist up to 225 mph winds and constructed of fire resistant concrete–you’ll not only save on cooling and heating but this home will stand the test of time.

If you’re considering the tiny home movement, but really want to have a functional livable space–“hOMe” is the perfect tiny home for even a small family can feel comfortable. The home is easy to order and can be a real do-it-yourself project or you can find a general contractor. The added bonus is that this 207 square foot home is completely moveable–built on a trailer and unlike many tiny homes, this one comes with a full-size kitchen!

Started in Maine by Raoul and Vicki Hennin, Bungalow in a Box is dedicated to bringing high quality, authentic timber frame kit homes to the mainstream. Through a variety of engineering mastery and modern construction methods, these weatherproof, panel-frame kits are delivered ready to build in sizes ranging from 60 square feet to 4,400 square feet.

Shelter-Kit has been designing and producing kit homes for 45 years. Everything from barns and shelters to cabins to two-story homes is sent out to satisfied homeowners daily. Their incredible homes can be made with no lifts, cranes, or power tools. Suitable for a weekend cabin, a vacation property, or even as your permanent home, Shelter-Kit has the kit home for you. Cathedral ceilings, R-40 insulation, and double studs provide the peace of mind that your new kit home will last a lifetime.

Today’s kit homes are being engineered to look more similar to traditional homes. This home has all the elements of an upscale, modern home in a traditional design. An inviting living room turns into an indoor/outdoor entertaining space in an instant. The homes of tomorrow can look like the homes of today without sacrificing any amenity.

Located in Asheville, NC, Deltec Homes is creating some of the most beautiful prefab homes on the market. Their designs are fully customizable–ideal for today’s on-demand world. A self-supporting roof system means no load-bearing walls allowing for any floorplan imaginable. Engineered for Net Zero energy usage and built in a factory powered 100% by renewable energy, these incredible homes can be assembled on site in days.

Jumping on the tiny house movement, Small Home Oregon is providing quality homes that can fit into any style of environment. Designing and building small kit homes has been a passion for the owner, Walt Quade. His homes are built to live as efficiently off of resources as possible. Energy efficient, doors, windows, and insulation are the highlights of these simple, affordable, and cozy kit homes.

There are homes designed to look like log cabins and there are homes that are handcrafted log cabins. Montana Mobile Cabins is the source for durable and long-lasting kit log cabins. Each is built as a one of a kind home according to your specifications. Created live off the grid, this is the home for those that want the rustic feel of an authentic log cabin in the form of a fully constructed kit home.

The tiny house movement is growing and Tiny Green Cabins is emerging as a leader. Incorporating an eco-friendly design including recycled denim insulation, low-VOC paints, and the latest in renewable energy technology–these homes are perfect for the environmentally conscious that want to lower their carbon footprints.

Stillwater Dwellings offers contemporary designs and eco-friendly prefab homes. LEED-certified architects maintain home design, fabrication techniques, and construction materials that are sustainable, environmentally sound, and energy smart. They focus on modern aesthetics and balancing indoor and outdoors with inviting spaces. A local contractor completes the build on site once the shipped modules have arrived.

Linwood Custom Homes offer custom concept designs, construction drawings and all the structural and exterior finishing materials. You can assemble yourself, hire a local contractor, or ask them to help connect you with a contractor they recommend. Their homes feature harmonious living spaces, soaring ceilings, and natural lighting features.

Container homes are wildly popular. Once thought of as a novelty, these homes have been re-engineered to provide a high-quality living experience. These affordable homes can range in size from 320 square feet up to 640 square feet. The Seattle-based company ShelterKraft Werks provides a variety of options for your new home. Composting toilets, renewable energy systems, and rainwater collection prove their dedication to the environment.

Today’s kit homes are much different than the ones found in the old Sears catalogs. These 14 Kit Home Designs are changing the game with energy efficiency, durable, and high-quality design.