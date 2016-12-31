03 Clarke Shack / mishack.

From the architects: Affectionately christened GD27 this weekend shack (but where they would rather be) for a ’72 Honda CB350f Café Racer rebuild and its family is poised on an elevated lot overlooking an enviable strand of virgin paperbark woodland with nearby bubbling winter brook.

Situated in the south west holiday town of Dunsborough it is a dream come true for a design savvy graphic design couple and their budding Wahinis.

A 3 year search to find a solution that would suit their design aesthetic and budget brought them to mishack. They love their shack and we love them.

Project Details:

Location: Dunsborough, Australia

Areas: Indoor – 175 sqm; Outdoor – 162 sqm

Design: mishack.

Photographs: Ange Wall