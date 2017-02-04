Architecture Lab

Skip links

Untaggable: #city

Genre-blurring vocalist Gaika teams up with director collective Factory Fifteen for a dreamlike world tour of the urban experience A dynamic study of four extraordinary cities is the latest film in Audi’s series exploring how the best things in ...

The property is located on a very busy intersection. An intervention in the existing building use class made possible better light and sun exposure conditions. In order to defuse the “T”-point, a ...

A Housing Crisis for Seniors

Last fall, I had to take the car keys away from an elderly relative who lives alone. This intervention should have happened much earlier, but when the day came it was one of the more emotionally ...

