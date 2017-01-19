Architecture Lab

The federal government’s Dominion Public Building will be sold but its heritage elements preserved. The real estate ad calls it a “landmark” in an “irreplaceable location.” Heritage reports describe the curved five-storey building next to Union ...
Lessons In Green Building From Africa’s First LEED-Certified Hospital
When Ghana commissioned a new hospital for its capital city Accra, the West African nation hoped to earn LEED certification, a prestigious rating of environmentally minded buildings. But "they believed there was very little hope for us to achieve ...
The 7th room / Snøhetta
In the tall pine forest of Northern Sweden, where the tricolored tree trunks stretch up to the soaring crowns, a new addition to the renowned Treehotel has opened. Hovering ten meters above the ground within the tree canopy, the Snøhetta-designed 7th ...
When Building A Home, Build Ideas First
If you are seriously thinking building a new home, instead of buying one, it can be incredibly tempting to begin your thought process by thinking about what would make your dream home. However, there are some steps to think about even before you ...
Antoni consortium wins tender for Nieuw Delft
The tender for the end building on Stationsplein (Station square) in Delft was won by Smit’s Bouwbedrijf BV|Vink Bouw Nieuwkoop BV. Studioninedots was responsible for the architecture. Centrally located in Nieuw Delft, this lively place creates space ...
Kooyongkoot Road Residence / B.E Architecture
The Kooyoonkoot Road Residence is a compact design on a smaller site. The three story form has been designed around two north facing courtyards. Planted gardens along the outdoor terraces create ...
Leading Voices With ULI: A New Podcast Launched by the Urban Land Institute
The Urban Land Institute (ULI) has launched a new podcast series, Leading Voices with ULI, which offers personal leadership stories from some of the most innovative professionals in the real estate ...
Now That’s A Smart Home! Clever House Tech You Need
Architecture and technology have always been two intertwining concepts. But it is only recently that the world has seen some of the most astounding results that occur when these ideas collide. With ...
This twisted carbon-eating tower is rising in the East
Paris-based architect Vincent Callebaut wants his buildings to be more than your average tower block. His vision is ambitious: create an energy-saving, carbon-absorbing civilization to fight global ...
Call for Submission – BIOMIMICRY
Nature is the ultimate designer. Resourceful, ingenious, sustainable, beautiful; Nature is a true teacher in innovation. Some of the brightest minds in history – from Leonardo da Vinci to Albert ...
Geothermal cooling, cycle paths and jobs: what does it take to get six green stars?
Creating a sustainable community is about more than solar energy and recycled water, says the Green Building Council With murder rates double, and robbery rates three times, the state average, the ...
What Happens When Algorithms Design a Concert Hall? The Stunning Elbphilharmonie
The most interesting thing about Herzog and De Meuron’s newly opened concert hall, the Elbphilharmonie, isn’t its wave-like facade, which rises above the city of Hamburg, Germany. It’s not the gently ...
Call for Entries – Radical Innovation 2017
Radical Innovation, a platform promoting disruptive, industry changing ideas within the hotel space, announces the opening of the annual Radical Innovation Award for 2017. Professionals and students ...
How Antarctic bases went from wooden huts to sci-fi chic
How do you build in the most isolated place on Earth? For decades Antarctica - the only continent with no indigenous population - hosted only the simplest huts as human shelters. But, as Matthew ...
Frank Lloyd Wright’s horseshoe-shaped ‘Tirranna’ home is for Sale
For the first time in 20 years, Frank Lloyd Wright‘s “Tirranna” home in New Canaan, Connecticut is on the market. The Wall Street Journal reports that the home, which Wright built just before his ...
Top Benefits for Choosing a Reputable Swimming Pool Contractor
Swimming pools are worthy addition in home compounds. If not for relaxing and exercising needs, pools nicely complement the surrounding landscape. The quality and durability of your pool depends on ...
PwC Switzerland’s Basel Office by Evolution Design
Can the design of a workspace improve health, energy levels and productivity? At the Basel office of PwC Switzerland, the answer is an emphatic yes. Employee well-being is an important business ...
Home Renovation for the elderly
Home renovations often center on upgrading the kitchen cabinets or selecting a new paint color for the bedroom, but as long as you are at it, a well-thought-out redesign might also include ...