Architecture Lab

Energy Efficiency in the Home

As homeowners, we all look for the best ways to keep our home warm and comfortable. Our homes can lose heat so easily through a number of different ways, including the windows, walls and even the roof. One of the main ways to enhance your home’s ...

The Tijuana treehouse that peeks across the border

As Trump talks building a wall, a Japanese art collective's Tijuana treehouse peeks across the border As treehouses go, this one offers unparalleled views. To the north are the scrub-covered slopes of the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge. To the ...

