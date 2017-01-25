Architecture Lab

This project on the Mornington foreshore creates two double storey houses on a lot facing Mills Beach and bordering the mouth of Tanti Creek with full utilisation of Habitech's panel system. Situated near Melbourne in the Victorian town of ...
Completion of China’s ‘Lianyungang Industrial Exhibition Center’
A new trade exhibition and congress center has been completed in Lianyungang, China to a design by architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp). The project was subject to an international competition, which was won by gmp. Situated in an urban ...
How a design competition changed the US approach to disaster response
Nate Berg tells the story of Rebuild By Design, a competition – and now its own organisation – based on taking a more proactive approach to disaster response in cities; but how far can you prepare for the effects of climate change? Ten years ago, ...
Skip The Ladder: 3 Reasons You Should Design Your Own Home
Most people spend years trying to climb the property ladder in the hope of getting a better home. However, there is an alternative solution that could help you to reach your goals much faster. Designing and building a house from scratch can seem like ...
The making of City Center Bishop Ranch by Renzo Piano
Sunset Development Company (developer of City Center) has hired Renzo Piano (Pritzker Prize winner in 1998) to create City Center and bring the dynamics of the city – its concentration of energy and spontaneity — to the more diffuse suburban ...
Peter Womersley: from Bauhaus to boiler house
Combining brutality and breezy optimism, the British architect Peter Womersley brought a purist’s beauty to small-town projects in the 60s and 70s. Now his virtuosic talents are being ...
House Paddington / Architect Prineas
From the architects: This project revolved around alterations and a rear addition to a traditional Paddington terrace. The project brief was centred about the reconfiguration of the small and dark ...
5 Proven Tiling Tips to Make Your Bathroom Look More Expensive
It’s natural to want a classy bathroom that looks modern and expensive. And, most likely, you don’t want to spend a fortune on it. That’s why we’ve made a list of tiling tips to make your bathroom ...
Architecture is demanding for anyone, but women face added challenges
Alex Bozikovic asks designers at the top of their game about opportunities for growth in the profession The site supervisor wasn’t sure if he should invite the lady to the Christmas party. This was ...
Build Faster: Understanding the Benefits of Precast Concrete
New technologies are making the completion of architectural projects a lot easier these days. We now have many great projects – including multi-story buildings and uniquely designed properties – ...
Historic building near Toronto’s Union Station poised for development
The federal government’s Dominion Public Building will be sold but its heritage elements preserved. The real estate ad calls it a “landmark” in an “irreplaceable location.” Heritage reports ...
Lessons In Green Building From Africa’s First LEED-Certified Hospital
When Ghana commissioned a new hospital for its capital city Accra, the West African nation hoped to earn LEED certification, a prestigious rating of environmentally minded buildings. But "they ...
The 7th room / Snøhetta
In the tall pine forest of Northern Sweden, where the tricolored tree trunks stretch up to the soaring crowns, a new addition to the renowned Treehotel has opened. Hovering ten meters above the ground ...
When Building A Home, Build Ideas First
If you are seriously thinking building a new home, instead of buying one, it can be incredibly tempting to begin your thought process by thinking about what would make your dream home. However, there ...
Antoni consortium wins tender for Nieuw Delft
The tender for the end building on Stationsplein (Station square) in Delft was won by Smit’s Bouwbedrijf BV|Vink Bouw Nieuwkoop BV. Studioninedots was responsible for the architecture. Centrally ...
Kooyongkoot Road Residence / B.E Architecture
The Kooyoonkoot Road Residence is a compact design on a smaller site. The three story form has been designed around two north facing courtyards. Planted gardens along the outdoor terraces create ...
Leading Voices With ULI: A New Podcast Launched by the Urban Land Institute
The Urban Land Institute (ULI) has launched a new podcast series, Leading Voices with ULI, which offers personal leadership stories from some of the most innovative professionals in the real estate ...
Now That’s A Smart Home! Clever House Tech You Need
Architecture and technology have always been two intertwining concepts. But it is only recently that the world has seen some of the most astounding results that occur when these ideas collide. With ...