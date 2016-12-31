Architecture Lab

Skip links

Mies van der Rohe – The Charnel House

Lud­wig Mies van der Rohe hardly needs any in­tro­duc­tion to read­ers of this blog, or in­deed to any­one more than cas­u­ally fa­mil­i­ar with the his­tory of twen­ti­eth cen­tury ar­chi­tec­ture. Still, a few words might be in­cluded here for ...

03 Clarke Shack / mishack.

From the architects: Affectionately christened GD27 this weekend shack (but where they would rather be) for a ’72 Honda CB350f Café Racer rebuild and its family is poised on an elevated lot overlooking an enviable strand of virgin paperbark woodland ...

Ways to Hide That Air Conditioner

Air conditioners are essential to keep you cool and the home comfy and cosy, especially if you live in a hot and humid country. Split air conditioners are gaining popularity at a high pace since they ...

Design Ideas for a Workplace Break Room

By law, all employees need to take breaks when their shift is more than 3 hours. Even if your employees work a regular 9-5 day, they should still take regular breaks from their desk. Since most people ...

