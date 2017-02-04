Architecture Lab

House Justice involves alterations and additions to a two storey, semi-detached, Edwardian Queen Anne/Arts and Crafts style house listed on the state heritage inventory. The project begun with our client requesting that we add a carport and an awning ...
Genre-blurring vocalist Gaika teams up with director collective Factory Fifteen for a dreamlike world tour of the urban experience A dynamic study of four extraordinary cities is the latest film in Audi’s series exploring how the best things in ...
Greenwich Peninsula Low Carbon Energy Centre / C.F. Møller Architects
C.F. Møller Architects, artist Conrad Shawcross and developer Knight Dragon have completed a major new art and architecture collaboration for the Greenwich Peninsula Low Carbon Energy Centre. The Greenwich Peninsula is one of London’s major ...
Beirut’s last public beach: residents fear privatisation of Ramlet al-Baida
A private development close to Beirut’s last remaining public beach is sparking anger among residents who fear companies will leave nothing for the poor and middle classes – encroaching further into a city that already lacks public space Take a ...
How the Restoration of Louis Kahn’s Yale Art Gallery Helped Kickstart Modern Preservation
I have a distinct memory from my days as an architecture student at the University of California Berkeley in the late ‘80s. During an architectural survey class taught by Spiro Kostof, Louis I Kahn’s Yale University Art Gallery popped up in the slide ...
Snøhetta wins competition for new Helsinki hotel
Snøhetta has won the invited design competition for a new hotel on the Hakaniemi waterfront in Helsinki, Finland. Snøhetta’s design proposal, Hilbert’s Hotel, was announced as the winning entry during ...
de Architekten Cie. + FELIXX have won the competition for the spatial development strategy of Chelyabinsk, Russia
An international urban design competition was held by the City Administration of Chelyabinsk, for the development strategy and masterplan of the historical center. 5 teams were invited to develop a ...
7 Sneaky Ideas To Make Small Baths Look Bigger And Leave A Larger Footprint
While the new home bathrooms have nearly doubled in size over the last three decades, there are few things like drafty windows, squeaky floors, and smaller bathrooms pretty familiar to the old house ...
Sakura / Nerma Linsberger
The property is located on a very busy intersection. An intervention in the existing building use class made possible better light and sun exposure conditions. In order to defuse the “T”-point, a ...
Can prefab homes solve UK’s housing crisis?
Modular developments in Manchester and Liverpool are energy efficient and built in quick time, but can they spark national interest? I’ve always believed there must be a way to get better quality ...
White Arkitekter designs a new public living room for the city of Växjö
With its proposal “Under one roof” White Arkitekter won the design competition for a new station and City Hall in the southern Swedish city of Växjö. As the motto suggests, the building gathers ...
Foster + Partners wins Jabal Omar Development Project competition in Makkah, Saudi Arabia
Foster + Partners’ competition winning scheme for a new luxury hotel and serviced apartments in the heart of Makkah has been revealed. Inspired by traditional Arab architecture, it’s design ...
A Housing Crisis for Seniors
Last fall, I had to take the car keys away from an elderly relative who lives alone. This intervention should have happened much earlier, but when the day came it was one of the more emotionally ...
Cielo Mar Residence / Barnes Coy Architects & SARCO Architects
The Cielo Mar residence is a collaboration project between NY-based firm Barnes Coy Architects, who created the original concept & design of the home, and SARCO Architects Costa Rica who performed ...
Slack NYC Headquarters / Snøhetta
Slack is the fastest-growing workplace software in the world. With over 6 million active weekly users, the intra-office messaging system is revolutionizing the way teams communicate around the globe. ...
A Journey to the Edge of Britain: Exploring the Thames Estuary
Adam Tanaka reflects on his post-Brexit bike ride along the Thames Estuary, Britain's historic edgelands, where he encountered a landscape already far from Europe. Follow the Thames River out of ...
Cat flats: designing human apartments for feline friends
In Taipei, Seoul and Hong Kong, apartment owners are designing homes around their cats. Perched on a ledge in a Taipei apartment, Ge Ge -- aka Elder Brother -- looks satisfied as he surveys his new ...
The Approach Of A Different Drummer – Hampshire Country School by LineSync
It was supposed to be another ordinary additions project. The school for gifted students with learning differences was choking under the weight of two un-usable upper floors that were condemned by ...