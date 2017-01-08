Architecture Lab

The much-loved Paris landmark was designed in 1977 by two young unknowns – Richard Rogers and Renzo Piano. On the eve of its 40th birthday, they recall the sheer joy and bravado – and the struggle – of creating it At a press conference in the ...
Red Ice / NRJA
From the architects: LEDUS (ICE) is NRJA's winning proposal for the architecture competition in Riga for the development of an 893 sq. m. urban land plot on 40a Kr. Barona Street. The site is located in the territory of a cultural monument of ...
Weekend House in Amalsad / d6thD
From the architect: In a country with a history and culture like India's, it is always interesting to see how designers and architects bring that context into their modern efforts. The quaint, vivid “Vashi farm house” featured in this post was ...
From architecture to cultural life: how would you design a city from scratch?
The government’s plan for 14 garden villages across the country offers a fantastic opportunity to create ideal living spaces. But where do you start? Here, five writers set out their architectural, cultural, transport and political visions Cities ...
Best-kept secrets for buying a house
Are you thinking about buying a house to settle down in the near future? You should read the following tips first: Do not move your money It is not a good idea to move your money 3-6 months before purchasing a new home. Doing so would be ...
90 housing units in Saint-Ouen / Atelier du Pont
From the architects: The Docks area is a new ecodistrict on a former industrial area near Paris. Located at the edge of the city directly along the Seine, its significant industrial heritage provided ...
The Collective is Not a New Way of Living – It’s an Old One, Commodified
Sold to Generation Yers as “curated communities”, London's The Collective Old Oak is a pricey copy of 1930s modernist projects, stripped of their social agendas. It has been hard to miss the ...
Matthew Simmonds is a stonemason who carves intricate designs into stone
Matthew Simmonds work is inspired by different cultures and architectural trends in history. His work is currently on display at the Islamic Arts Festival For over two decades Matthew Simmonds has ...
Tea House in Hutong / Arch Studio
Located in Beijing's traditional Hutong district, the project’s structure space is an L-shaped neighbourhood, 450 square metres large. Currently, the space has five old traditional houses and ...
Home Improvements With Safety In Mind
Home improvement should be a constant task on a long-term cycle. If you’re investing in a house via a mortgage, you want to add value and protect your investment. Why would you not want to asses your ...
How To Protect Your Deck This Winter
The deck is one of the most brilliant additions to the home, thanks to its numerous uses. It is a great place to entertain your visitors, especially if it’s located in the backyard, fronting the ...
The Guardian reviews the new Estonian national museum
Situated on a former Soviet airfield and created by a multinational team in the middle of nowhere, Estonia’s national museum is an unlikely success It is unusual to put a museum at the end of a ...
University of Cambridge Primary School by Marks Barfield Architects
Marks Barfield Architects has completed an innovative new primary school on behalf of the University of Cambridge. Informed by the University’s brief and in collaboration with the North West Cambridge ...
Keeping The Heat In This Winter With Just A Few Changes
Winter may already be upon us, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t fight the cold. Most homes lack the heating required to continuously provide a comfortable living temperature, on their own. So, you ...
Havre 77 ReUrbano / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
Havre 77: a derelict XIX century house is transformed to invigorate Mexico City’s central neighborhood As its name — which reflects its exact address — would suggest, Havre 77 by Francisco Pardo ...
Call for Entries – The Architectural League Prize 2017: Support
Established in 1981 to recognize visionary work by young practitioners, the Architectural League Prize is an annual competition, lecture series, and exhibition organized by The Architectural League ...
The Farm of 38°30° / Slash Architects
The Farm 38° 30°, an iconic boutique dairy factory, derives its name from the coordinates of the site it is located in, the “38° 30° Valley of Art” in the village of Afyon Tazlar, in the province of ...
Mies van der Rohe – The Charnel House
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe hardly needs any introduction to readers of this blog, or indeed to anyone more than casually familiar with the history of twentieth century architecture. ...