Architecture Lab

The 7th room / Snøhetta

In the tall pine forest of Northern Sweden, where the tricolored tree trunks stretch up to the soaring crowns, a new addition to the renowned Treehotel has opened. Hovering ten meters above the ground within the tree canopy, the Snøhetta-designed 7th ...

When Building A Home, Build Ideas First

If you are seriously thinking building a new home, instead of buying one, it can be incredibly tempting to begin your thought process by thinking about what would make your dream home. However, there are some steps to think about even before you ...

Antoni consortium wins tender for Nieuw Delft

The tender for the end building on Stationsplein (Station square) in Delft was won by Smit’s Bouwbedrijf BV|Vink Bouw Nieuwkoop BV. Studioninedots was responsible for the architecture. Centrally located in Nieuw Delft, this lively place creates space ...

Call for Submission – BIOMIMICRY

Nature is the ultimate designer. Resourceful, ingenious, sustainable, beautiful; Nature is a true teacher in innovation. Some of the brightest minds in history – from Leonardo da Vinci to Albert ...

Home Renovation for the elderly

Home renovations often center on upgrading the kitchen cabinets or selecting a new paint color for the bedroom, but as long as you are at it, a well-thought-out redesign might also include ...

