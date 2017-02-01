Architecture Lab

Modular developments in Manchester and Liverpool are energy efficient and built in quick time, but can they spark national interest? I’ve always believed there must be a way to get better quality and build quicker,” says Tom Bloxham, chief ...
White Arkitekter designs a new public living room for the city of Växjö
With its proposal “Under one roof” White Arkitekter won the design competition for a new station and City Hall in the southern Swedish city of Växjö. As the motto suggests, the building gathers several functions in one volume and connects the city’s ...
Foster + Partners wins Jabal Omar Development Project competition in Makkah, Saudi Arabia
Foster + Partners’ competition winning scheme for a new luxury hotel and serviced apartments in the heart of Makkah has been revealed. Inspired by traditional Arab architecture, it’s design reinterprets the traditional dense building clusters, ...
A Housing Crisis for Seniors
Last fall, I had to take the car keys away from an elderly relative who lives alone. This intervention should have happened much earlier, but when the day came it was one of the more emotionally wrenching things I’ve ever done. “Don’t take my car ...
Cielo Mar Residence / Barnes Coy Architects & SARCO Architects
The Cielo Mar residence is a collaboration project between NY-based firm Barnes Coy Architects, who created the original concept & design of the home, and SARCO Architects Costa Rica who performed the design development, final plans and ...
Slack NYC Headquarters / Snøhetta
Slack is the fastest-growing workplace software in the world. With over 6 million active weekly users, the intra-office messaging system is revolutionizing the way teams communicate around the globe. ...
A Journey to the Edge of Britain: Exploring the Thames Estuary
Adam Tanaka reflects on his post-Brexit bike ride along the Thames Estuary, Britain's historic edgelands, where he encountered a landscape already far from Europe. Follow the Thames River out of ...
Cat flats: designing human apartments for feline friends
In Taipei, Seoul and Hong Kong, apartment owners are designing homes around their cats. Perched on a ledge in a Taipei apartment, Ge Ge -- aka Elder Brother -- looks satisfied as he surveys his new ...
The Approach Of A Different Drummer – Hampshire Country School by LineSync
It was supposed to be another ordinary additions project. The school for gifted students with learning differences was choking under the weight of two un-usable upper floors that were condemned by ...
Why Ikea’s flatpack refugee shelter won design of the year
Ikea’s solar-powered Better Shelter lasts six times longer than a typical emergency tent and has already changed the lives of thousands of refugees around the world When Hind and Saffa Hameed ...
Energy Efficiency in the Home
As homeowners, we all look for the best ways to keep our home warm and comfortable. Our homes can lose heat so easily through a number of different ways, including the windows, walls and even the ...
Duplex & the City / Luigi Rosselli Architects
Equivalent to the brownstones of New York, this interwar duplex is a humane scale solution to housing in the Sydney city fringes. Shoulder to shoulder with other apartment buildings, the original ...
Hikari, Yakitori bar / Masquespacio
Masquespacio presents its last design for Hikari Yakitori Bar, the second project from the founders of Nozomi Sushi Bar, located in the same district of Ruzafa in Valencia two steps ahead from their ...
Lagos living: Solving Nigeria’s megacity housing crisis
Nigeria's largest city Lagos is facing a housing crisis. The BBC's Nancy Kacungira looks at how entrepreneurs are trying to solve the crisis. Affordable housing is a considerable challenge for ...
The Tijuana treehouse that peeks across the border
As Trump talks building a wall, a Japanese art collective's Tijuana treehouse peeks across the border As treehouses go, this one offers unparalleled views. To the north are the scrub-covered slopes ...
Tinder for cities: how tech is making urban planning more inclusive
Having a say in what your city or neighbourhood should be like is often complicated, time-consuming and full of confusing jargon. A new wave of digital tools are trying to make the process transparent ...
Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems
This project on the Mornington foreshore creates two double storey houses on a lot facing Mills Beach and bordering the mouth of Tanti Creek with full utilisation of Habitech's panel ...
Completion of China’s ‘Lianyungang Industrial Exhibition Center’
A new trade exhibition and congress center has been completed in Lianyungang, China to a design by architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp). The project was subject to an international ...