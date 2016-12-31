Architecture Lab

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe hardly needs any introduction to readers of this blog, or indeed to anyone more than casually familiar with the history of twentieth century architecture. Still, a few words might be included here for ...
Berlin Marzahn: Social Housing With Marquis Hawkes
FA discusses the artist’s recent album Social Housing, his modernist DDR neighbourhood, housing policies, and living in Berlin as an artist, while he shows us around Marzahn. “People think it’s a no-go zone,” says our guide while he drives us ...
03 Clarke Shack / mishack.
From the architects: Affectionately christened GD27 this weekend shack (but where they would rather be) for a ’72 Honda CB350f Café Racer rebuild and its family is poised on an elevated lot overlooking an enviable strand of virgin paperbark woodland ...
Kids and the city: how do you build the perfect space for children?
Designing the best cities for children involves recognising their right to play as well as learn, says groundbreaking kindergarten architect Takaharu Tezuka Whether it’s the Radical Childcare Hub in Birmingham exploring parent-led co-operatives, or ...
Creative DIY Ideas to Hide the Wires in the Wall Room
Life can be difficult with appliances. Whether it is your desktop computer, home theatre system or any other appliance, it is almost impossible to live without them. But wires and cables in plain sight can be an eyesore. How would you tackle the mess ...
Max Dudler revives an icon of the “Neues Bauen” architectural style in Zurich
Built in 1929 by the Bräm brothers, the Sihlpost is an historic landmark and considered a Swiss icon of “Neues Bauen” architecture that marked Zurich’s path towards Modernity. Novel at the time, the ...
Buying A New Home? Don’t Skip The Structural Inspection
There are many costs involved with buying a new home. Legal fees, taxes, removal costs - they soon add up. And when you are keeping a close eye on your expenses, it can be tempting to cut a few ...
After You’ve Seen the Subdivision Model Home – What’s Next?
Buying a new home can be quite a challenge and not always for the reasons you might think. The first problem many prospective homebuyers think of is typically whether or not they will qualify for a ...
The ‘meteoric rise’ of lifts: will a new breed of elevator transform our cities?
From lifts that travel horizontally as well as vertically to ‘smart’ elevators, the global city’s truly indispensable form of transport is going through a revolution that could change the urban ...
Ways to Hide That Air Conditioner
Air conditioners are essential to keep you cool and the home comfy and cosy, especially if you live in a hot and humid country. Split air conditioners are gaining popularity at a high pace since they ...
Small and Functional Bathroom Design Ideas
Small bathrooms are the norm these days in space challenged apartments or micro apartments. With a few tweaks and tricks, you can have a small bathroom which is functional but has the right design ...
Clerestory House / Lai Cheong Brown
Developed from a schematic design the clients had commissioned some years earlier with another designer, Helen Johnson, the project focused on the re-imagining of a solid brick Interwar home as both a ...
Closed for 20 Years, Hotel Designed by Oscar Niemeyer Reopens in Rio
If true luxury is in the localization, the reborn Hotel Nacional is ostentatious. Right next to the Dois Irmãos (Two Brothers) hillside, with an unobstructed view of the Pedra da Gávea (Gávea Stone), ...
Snøhetta designs second expansion to Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema
Twenty two years after completing the first expansion to the Lillehammer Art Museum, Snøhetta expanded the project yet again, creating a holistic expression for both the art museum and the adjacent ...
What can be done to prevent Berlin-style attacks in modern cities?
Terrorist attacks using vehicles are very hard to prevent – but there are safety measures cities can use, experts say The Berlin lorry attack on Monday that killed 12 people and injured 48 others ...
Where would you find examples of great Casino architecture?
From the classic Baroque of the late sixteenth century through to the postmodern architecture of the mid twentieth century and the contemporary architecture of today, casinos the world over encompass ...
Design Ideas for a Workplace Break Room
By law, all employees need to take breaks when their shift is more than 3 hours. Even if your employees work a regular 9-5 day, they should still take regular breaks from their desk. Since most people ...
Nowness presents: A Concrete Life by Charles Derenne
A Concrete Life is Charles Derenne’s stunning ode to the architecture of Paris and Île de France, soundtracked by the project Derenne: 1982 In his latest video Parisian musician Charles Derenne ...