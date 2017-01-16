Architecture Lab

Can the design of a workspace improve health, energy levels and productivity? At the Basel office of PwC Switzerland, the answer is an emphatic yes. Employee well-being is an important business objective for PwC Switzerland and at the company’s Basel ...
Home Renovation for the elderly
Home renovations often center on upgrading the kitchen cabinets or selecting a new paint color for the bedroom, but as long as you are at it, a well-thought-out redesign might also include modifications to help you stay in your home as you grow ...
The RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship 2017 launched
The RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship 2017 has been launched inviting applications from schools of architecture around the world directly by the RIBA to put forward one applicant each. Entries will be assessed by a panel of judges which will ...
The Sound of Silence: How to Cut Traffic Noise Pollution at Home
A growing body of evidence shows that noise pollution can cause stress and damage your hearing. If you work from home, traffic and road noise can be especially frustrating. Not only that but also too much exposure has been known to predispose ...
Aquarium Office Complex in Gliwice / Zalewski Architecture Group
From the architects: The project of revitalization of a villa, built in the 19th century. The concept involves adapting the existing facility to the office function, building a new pavilion acting as the customer service and redesigning the park ...
Never Built New York: Grand Architectural Visions, Dashed Dreams, and Good, Old-Fashioned Hubris
Architects are a stubborn bunch when it comes to letting go of their dreams. “It takes about 15 years until they admit that a project is ‘Never Built’—or maybe never,” author Sam Lubell told guests on ...
Rem Koolhaas-designed Manchester’s Factory arts building gets go-ahead
Rem Koolhaas-designed £110m centre seen by city council as ‘genuine cultural counterbalance to London’ Manchester’s proposed £110m arts centre, the Factory, has moved a step closer to being built ...
The 5m² Maid’s Room: Lebanon’s Racist, Gendered Architecture
Lebanon’s labor law does not include foreign workers, allowing real estate developers to house them in inhuman conditions. Pick any mid- to upper-class residential project in Lebanon and you will ...
Within and Without Architecture
The imaginative possibilities of miniature things lie not in their being shrunken versions of a larger thing. The world of the miniature opens to reveal a secret life. Sometimes you encounter a ...
Estrade Residence / MU Architecture
Located in the verdant Laurentians in Quebec, the Estrade Residence reveals itself discretely on the shores of Lac de la Cabane in St-Adolphe d’Howard. It is by studying the steep and rocky ...
Touring Trollstigen Visitor Centre by Reiulf Ramstad Architects
Part of a Iconic Norway, the film is a time lapse journey thru Norway´s most beautiful contemporary architecture. The project enhances the experience of the Trollstigen plateau’s location and ...
Construction begins on Poland’s tallest tower designed by Foster + Partners
The construction of a new flagship development, Varso by international real estate developer HB Reavis, comprising three buildings including an office tower designed by Foster + Partners, has ...
Tamarama House / Porebski Architects
Located on a corner site on the hills overlooking Tamarama Beach the design allows the house to be a sculpture on the site. With stone forming the base a sculptured curved fa§ade creates the lighter ...
‘Wave House’ architect translates nature’s forms into residential designs
Consider the agitated envelope that sheathes Mario Romano’s latest Venice design: It resembles a bed sheet shaken out, rippled by invisible currents, and then frozen in midair. Romano’s ...
JAJA Architects Interview: Park’n’Play
24 meters above sea level, with a view of Copenhagen’s harbour, sits a bright red playground atop a car park – a building that transforms our understanding of public space. JAJA Architects guide you ...
Madrid, Spain is banning cars from its crowded city center
Madrid's mayor, Manuela Carmena, is serious about kicking personal cars off the road in the city center. On a November 5 show on Spanish radio networkCadena Ser, she confirmed that Madrid's main ...
The Lights Are On in Detroit
With 65,000 new streetlights, the city sends a message: It’s O.K. to go out after dark. Restaurants feel the glow. So do schoolchildren. Just before the holidays, on a dark street a few blocks from ...
House in Krostoszowice / RS+ Robert Skitek
From the architects: Krostoszowice is a village in a southern part of Silesia (region in Poland). The investor owns large parcel with a significant slope in the east. The building should to stand on ...